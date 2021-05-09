Ortega Cano’s brothers agree with Rocío Carrasco: “He told the truth”

Although Rocío Carrasco does not currently have any relationship with whoever her mother’s husband was, Jose Ortega Cano, the same does not happen with the bullfighter’s brothers, as Rocío Jurado’s daughter has told in the documentary Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. In the docuserie, Carrasco stated that despite the distance with Ortega Cano, he was still keeping in touch with the brothers of the right hand, Conchi and Paco.

The Ana Rosa program has interviewed both of them, who have confirmed the version of Rocío Carrasco and they have clarified what kind of relationship they have with her.

When asking Conchi Ortega Cano about Carrasco’s statements, this has been clear: “Man, told the truth, I don’t get on badly with anyone, not my brother or my brothers. “

In this sense, Conchi Ortega has recognized that he has a good relationship with Rocío Carrasco, although “not to see each other every day“.

Ortega Cano’s sister has assured that during these years she has worried about Rocío Jurado’s daughter and her situation and has said that she understands her because “I am also a mother and I have children. “

Paco Ortega Cano, for his part, has admitted that he is not watching Rocío Carrasco’s documentary. “I am not following itI’m not seeing anything, “he said.

Regarding the relationship he has with Carrasco, Paco Ortega has assured that “very little, we see each other very little”, and added the nuance: “We don’t see each other every day“.

On what his brother, José Ortega Cano, may think of his relationship with Rocío Carrasco, Paco Ortega has made it clear that he has relationships with whoever he wants, and that “my brother does not have to seem good or bad.”