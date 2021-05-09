Ortega Cano reveals the reason for his bad relationship with Rocío Carrasco

Bullfighter Jose Ortega Cano has surprised this Sunday by going live through a phone call on the Telecinco program Viva la vida, where he has clarified what relationship he has with Antonio David Flores and has revealed the origin of his problems with Rocío Carrasco.

The right-hander has explained that due to his delicate health is not following the documentary series de Rocío Carrasco, although he receives information about everything that Rocío Jurado’s daughter tells.

“It’s a very long story,” Ortega Cano began by defining his relationship with his former stepdaughter. “Me I’ve had an infinite love bond with Rocío Jurado, she was super in love with me and I, super in love with her, “he said in reference to Carrasco’s words in the documentary, in which he claimed that his mother made a mistake by marrying the bullfighter.

About Rocío Carrasco, Ortega Cano has assured that he always treated her “with respect and affection, as if she were my daughter, because I was a close friend of Pedro Carrasco from a long time ago, later Pedro and Rocío separated, I married Rocío (Jurado), and Rocío Carrasco becomes my daughter. “

In this sense, the bullfighter has defended that “there has always been a good relationship” until Fidel Albiac arrived to the life of Rocío Carrasco. “When he joined his partner, then there makes a sieve of all the characters, and I include myself, of the Mohedano family, the Ortega family … “, he has listed.

In his opinion, “they (Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac) they have parted of the Mohedano family and the Ortega Cano family “.

The bullfighter then revealed the point of disagreement he had with his stepdaughter: “The only problem I have had with Rocío Carrasco has been because of the Rocío Jurado museumI know that she was very excited about it, and it did not open for economic reasons, apart from the administrative affairs of the town hall and others. “

Regarding his relationship with Antonio David Flores, the right-hander has admitted that he is related to him, but “just to talk to usBut he hasn’t done anything unusual to me to be mad at him. ”

“I have not had a very strong relationship, but what brings me closer to Antonio David They are Rocío Flores and David Flores, because I am the grandfather of these two children and I am very fond of them. Logically, I have to be with them when they come to Madrid, I love them very much, “he said.