Ana María Aldón has been making the most of family time since « Survivientes » ended and she barely separates from her husband, José Ortega Cano. On this occasion, we have seen the love couple in the right-handed referral hospital on the outskirts of Madrid, where they are spending these days after enjoying the Cadiz coast for a couple of weeks.

Smiling, Ana María and Ortega reassure them about their visit to the hospital center and assure that it is only a routine « review » of the widower of Rocío Jurado and that he is « very well ».

After a scant hour inside, the happy marriage has come out smiling – indicative that everything is fine – and Ortega Cano nods when we tell him that he is in top form. Of course, the right-hander avoids talking about Terelu Campos’s claims, assuring that he sees Rocío Carrasco more discouraged than ever. True to his discretion, the father of Gloria Camila and José Fernando does not speak of the sister of his children, with whom he broke all relationships almost a decade ago.