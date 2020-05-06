Atmosphere at the 1936 premiere of Orson Welles ‘Macbeth’ at the Lafayette Theater in New York., US Library of Congress. FTP Collection

On April 14, 1936, a show that went down in history for various reasons was premiered at the Lafayette Theater in New York. It was an unusual adaptation of Macbeth, the Shakespeare classic, which brought the action from Scotland to a fictional island in the Caribbean with an exclusively black cast. The success was such that it immediately launched its director, a very young Orson Welles, who was barely 20 years old at the time. And most importantly: it demonstrated the effectiveness of the Federal Theater Project (FTP), the extraordinary plan to help the performing arts promoted by President Roosevelt to revive the sector after the crash of 1929, which directly employed more than 12,000 professionals during the four years (1935-1939) that was in force. The New Deal of the theater. The project was finally closed on June 30, 1939, but its legacy has transcended to this day. It remains an example of how a Government can contribute most effectively to the cultural development of a country.

With the hunch that a crisis of similar proportions to the Great Depression is looming, parallels are inevitable. The memory of the New Deal floats in the atmosphere. That is what all the productive sectors seem to be asking for: a shock plan to quickly stimulate the economy after the confinement by the coronavirus. And that is what the world of culture also demands: that it not be left for the last, because it may be too late. Do not forget, as the Roosevelt team did, which is also a productive sector. “We serve citizens in their leisure time and, for this reason, our activity is often confused with something that comes after what is important,” recalls the document presented by the professional performing arts associations to the Minister of Culture, which includes a proposal for 52 emergency measures for the sector. A kind of new New Deal for the theater.

In a recent conversation with this newspaper, the theater director Mario Gas pointed to FTP as a model. “A few loose measures are not going to be useful, you have to think something like that, well structured, adapted to current circumstances. Not only because it gave work to thousands of artists, but also because it contributed to generating a very rich professional fabric, which later allowed the flourishing of an industry that turned out to be very profitable in the long run, ”recalled Gas.

The profitability of the Federal Theater Project was not only economic, but also cultural. Apart from Orson Welles, many other artists took their first steps thanks to this plan: from authors like Arthur Miller or Mary Chase to directors like Elia Kazan, Joseph Losey or Sidney Lumet and actors like Joseph Cotten or Burt Lancaster. It is also considered to have helped consolidate the first great generation of American theater playwrights, with Eugene O’Neill, Tennessee Williams, and Miller himself as the most visible figures.

According to the archives of the American Library of Congress, which guards the abundant documentation generated by the project, O’Neill was so impressed by the program’s dissemination capacity that he lowered his royalties so that his texts were produced: up to 14 of his works were represented across the country. Sinclair Lewis, who by then had already won the Nobel Prize for Literature (1930), preferred that the adaptation of his novel This Cannot Happen Here, a political satire on the germs of fascism, be sponsored by the FPT, rather than the good commercial offers he received from Broadway so that he could reach a wider audience. He was not mistaken: in October 1936, 22 different productions were released simultaneously in 18 cities. A black unit performed the work in Seattle, there was a Yiddish version in New York and another in Spanish in Florida. Almost half a million viewers saw it.

All this was not a product of chance. It was the result of a rigorous plan, drawn up with the precision of a watchmaker, endowed at the start with 27 million dollars (24.7 million euros) for lost funds. Political will and money, in short. And a good thinking head, Hallie Flanagan, university professor and director of experimental theater, who turned an initially planned program to give work to one of the sectors hardest hit by the crash into an unprecedented tool for cultural promotion and creation of new audiences.

Beyond producing shows and restoring the dignity of thousands of evicted artists, the director set out to take the professional theater to where it had never reached, those towns and cities that commercial tours did not reach, citizens who could not have even afforded a dream. trip to Broadway, where much of the scenic activity of the country was concentrated. 65% of the performances financed by the FTP were free and more than half of its 30 million spectators had never attended a theater performance before, according to the balances on file in the Library of Congress.

Flanagan was also concerned with establishing criteria that guaranteed the quality of the shows to be financed with program funds, including that all the people hired were accredited professionals, not amateurs. He also promoted the writing of works with social content, stage experimentation and the integration of the country’s cultural and racial minorities, an objective that crystallized in the Teatro Negro company, with which Orson Welles brought his innovative Macbeth to the stage.

One of the most famous shows financed by FTP was, paradoxically, one that did not premiere. This is the musical The cradle will rock, a Brechtian allegory of the proletariat, composed by Marc Blitzstein and directed by Orson Welles. His presentation, scheduled for June 16, 1937, was canceled at the last moment by an administrative order forcing any public theatrical production to be postponed as part of an investigation to curb communist propaganda in the country. But Welles and his team did not give up and improvised a show at another theater that went down in history for its audacity to circumvent censorship. The episode was so famous that it remains an anecdote in the world of theater and in 1999 it was the subject of a film of the same name directed by Tim Robbins, translated in Spain as Down the Curtain, with a star cast led by Susan Sarandon, Bill Murray, Vanessa Redgrave, Emily Watson, Rubén Blades, Joan Cusack and John Cusack, among others.

From the beginning, the director’s motto was: “A free, adult and uncensored theater.” That was the key to the success of the program. But also what dug his grave. The advance of communism in Europe at that time was creating in the United States a feeling of threat and rejection of everything that smelled of socialism, unionism or criticism of the capitalist system, something that pulsed in many of the works produced by FTP. The project began to arouse misgivings, accusations rained down that artists used it to spread red propaganda, and warnings from the Roosevelt Administration grew increasingly in tune. The pressure reached such a point that Flanagan herself was called to testify as a suspect in spreading communism. The FTP was finally closed on June 30, 1939.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe