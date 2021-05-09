Orphan: First Kill Director Says Prequel Will Be Extremely Violent

A film that leaves no one indifferent is La Orfana – 60%, released in 2009. Although twelve years have passed since its arrival in theaters, a prequel is already in development and promises to be absolutely brutal. Director, William Brent Bell, was present in the podcast The Boo Crew of Bloody Disgusting, a space in which he spoke about Ophan: First Kill, a film whose story will be set long before the events of The orphan; According to the filmmaker, the new story will be much more violent than the previous one.

The orphan presents the misfortune of Kate and John Coleman, a married couple who are rebuilding their lives since the loss of their baby. The couple decide to adopt the path of adoption when they meet 9-year-old Esther at the St. Marina orphanage, as they quickly fall in love with the polite and kind orphan. But things don’t go as expected. Kate begins to suspect that Esther is manipulative and possibly psychologically damaged. With the development of the film, she discovers that Esther is not what she appears to be, and that something much darker hides under her image as a tender girl.

Even if The orphan It did not win awards or great applause, the story did become a cult for its originality; In addition, it was able to raise solid box office revenues globally. Isabelle Fuhrman gained wide popularity by being recognized as the girl who masterfully played a 33-year-old psychopath with hypopituitarism. Now it’s on its way Orphan: First Kill, a prequel that also includes Isabelle in the same role. Here are the director’s words about the extreme violence that awaits us with the new film:

The film has a very childish quality in some respects, but it is extremely violent at other times as well. Because she is a violent psychopath. The movie is just proving incredible. [Esther] She is that romantic person who wants so much love and then when she doesn’t get it, a different side of her comes out. And it is brutal. So the movie really reproduces both sides very well. She has a big heart but she also has a royal side… super dark.

Orphan: First Kill will have the aforementioned Isabelle fuhrman in the role of Esther and also adds Julia Stiles to the cast. The filming of the film ended in December of last year, Isabelle herself confirmed it through her official account on Instagram with some photographs in which we can see her characterized as the murderer. It is interesting to note how nostalgia had a quick effect with this film, as The Orphan is not really old. We will soon find out if it manages to win the approval of critics and the general public, it will be a complicated challenge. Does it live up to or above expectations?

The prequel to The orphan It still does not have a release date but it already makes us rethink some doubts. Isabelle fuhrman She was 12 when she played Esther, but now she’s 24. How will the production team make her look really childish when the actress has grown into a young woman? We will find out very soon if the efforts work. The official synopsis of Orphan: First Kill is the next:

Deranged woman Leena Klammer orchestrates a brilliant escape from an Estonian asylum and travels to America stealing the identity of the missing daughter of a wealthy family. However, Leena’s new life as ‘Esther’ comes with something unexpected and a confrontation with a mother who will do anything to protect her family at any cost.

