Orphan drugs: what they are and why they do not want to be developed

The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE) defines the word “orphan” as “lacking something, and especially protection.” This is the reality of this type of medication, which when targeting the treatment of rare diseases they are not of interest to the pharmaceutical industry for economic reasons.

With the development of a drug for a rare condition, the capital invested is usually not recovered. This complicates the situation for 300 million people living with a rare disease in the world, who are also completely orphaned, in the same way as their medicines. It is estimated that between 4,000 and 5,000 rare diseases have no treatment available actually.

Fortunately, to prevent these necessary drugs from ever coming to light, the United States established incentives to stimulate research and development orphan drugs in 1983, followed by Japan in 1993, Australia in 1997 and Europe in 1999.

More and more research is committed to the development of orphan drugs. The latest report from the Spanish Association of Orphan and Ultra-orphan Drug Laboratories (Aelmhu) reveals that a record of 165 products with a trade name and positive orphan designation was reached in 2020 by the European Medicines Agency.

Despite the good news at European and international level, the situation in Spain continues to be deficient and presents the worst data in the last five years. Only four out of ten orphan drugs in Europe reach Spanish patients, they indicate from Aelmhu.

To reverse this reality and strengthen the supply, research and development of orphan drugs, the Council of Ministers established a specific economic regime for these drugs and their release from the Reference Price System of the National Health System last June 2020.

The pandemic has shown that with sufficient resources and adequate research cures for diseases can be achieved in record time. The idea is positive, but the reality is still different.

Since the appearance of covid-19, 9 out of 10 people with a rare disease have had their therapy interrupted, they explain from the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (FEDER). What’s more, delayed access to these treatments has significantly worsened and it has gone from 19 months to 33 months of average wait. Medicines of vital necessity for three million people in Spain.