Orolay Amazon Coat Sale 2021

I know summer just started and all we reeeeeally care about is wearing cute dresses and sandals. But, to quote the immortal words of Game of Thrones, WINTER IS COMING. (Sure, in more than a few months, but House Stark isn’t * wrong. *) And honestly, your cute, fluffy teddy-bear coat isn’t going to cut it when it’s -10 degrees outside and you’re standing in the snow waiting for your car to start. But there’s a light at the end of the freezing-cold tunnel, and said light is Amazon’s viral Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket. Otherwise known as THE Amazon coat. And, yes, it’s your lucky day if you’ve been wanting to snag it because it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

This coat is already pretty inexpensive for what you’re getting, but it’s been marked down 44 percent off the original price from $ 269.99 to $ 149.99. And with more than 18,000 reviews that mostly consist of people being like, “This! Coat! Is! TO! Lifestyle! ” that seems like a steal?

BTW, in case you’re one of the few people who hasn’t been trolling Amazon and waiting for this coat to go on sale, here are a few helpful stats: It is filled with extra-warm white duck down and feathers, is equal parts cozy and cute, happens to be both windproof and waterproof, and has a bunch of pockets for storing all your crap without looking bulky. Also, the sides unzip, so you can loosen it if you happen to be wearing a million extra sweaters. Um, hi, I’m sold.

And if you’ve already bought THE coat (good job, btw), Amazon’s slashing the price on a bunch of other cute styles from Orolay. Because, you know, gotta look cute.

