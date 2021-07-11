Oro closes its best week of the last seven due to the fear of the Delta variant

By Eileen Soreng

Jul 9 (.) – Gold rose on Friday after its best week in seven, on the back of growing concern that the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could slow the global economic recovery.

* Spot gold was up 0.4% to $ 1,809.98 per ounce at 1730 GMT and was heading for its third consecutive weekly rise, up 1.3% so far.

* US gold futures were up 0.6% at $ 1,810.80.

* “We continue to have problems with the Delta variant. It is very possible that this will slow economic progress, not only in the United States, but of course around the world,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities.

* “As investors become convinced that the US Federal Reserve is targeting full employment and is not particularly concerned about inflation being above target for a time, we could see gold outperform. $ 1,850 at the end of the year. “

* San Francisco Fed Chair Mary Daly told the Financial Times that low vaccination rates posed a threat to US and global growth, adding that the central bank was fully committed to eliminating employment deficits. .

* Southeast Asian governments are tightening measures, hoping that targeted closures will act as a firewall to stem the record rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths that began to rise in May.

* The appeal of gold has also been helped by the weakening of the dollar, which makes the bullion cheaper for investors using other currencies.

* However, the 10-year US Treasury yield rose from the low of more than four months it reached in the previous session, which translated into a higher opportunity cost of holding the bullion.

* In physical markets, demand for gold in India and China slowed this week.

* Silver rose 0.8% to $ 26.12 per ounce, but fell in the week after having advanced in the previous fortnight.

* Platinum gained 2.2% to $ 1,098.73 and Palladium advanced 0.1% to $ 2,809.30.

(Report by Arundhati Sarkar and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru. Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)