USA Sports News, Jun 23 . .- The Orlando Price team, which is active in the United States Women’s Professional Soccer League (NWSL), announced that it is withdrawing from the 2020 Cup competition after several players and team staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The team is based in the same area, where the Professional Soccer League (MLS) and the NBA have planned to recruit their teams so that, starting next month, they can restart their respective competitions that were suspended last March by cause of the pandemic.

Although the people who tested positive were asymptomatic, according to the team, the franchise said it was necessary to withdraw for health reasons.

« Obviously, it was a difficult and disappointing decision for our players, staff and fans, however it is a decision that was made to protect the health of everyone involved in the Challenge Cup, » said Amanda Duffy, executive vice president of the Orlando Pride at a statement.

« Our priority now is to make sure that the positive cases can fully recover and give them full support, » he added.

Infected players and staff members will be isolated for at least 14 days. Anyone who has been in close contact with them is being screened for symptoms and further testing will be done.

« While we were all eager to see the team return to the field, we unfortunately faced a decision that is necessary and that is in everyone’s best interest. The decision goes far beyond the positives, it also takes into account to roommates or coworkers, « said Daryl Osbahr, Orlando Pride physician and chief of sports medicine at Orlando Health.

Osbahr praised the team’s behavior as he felt it was a great contribution of responsibility and responsiveness after the initial positive test, as well as how the safety of the players and staff was given priority during this difficult time. and uncertain.

« The guidelines and process in place, including important protocols and deadlines for contact tracing, make it logistically impossible for the Club to participate in the Challenge Cup in Utah, » Osbahr said.

Florida has seen a significant increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus in recent weeks, casting doubt on the NBA and MLS planning to resume competition.

Both tournaments are slated to play at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando in July; the MLS will do it from next 8 and the NBA, the 30, although both leagues previously took the teams to the facilities to begin training.