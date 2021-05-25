Orlando Piña was the hottest bat at the start of the 2021 LMB

The baseball player Warriors from Oaxaca, Orlando Pinea, started the 2021 season of Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) and thanks to his performance, he was chosen as the batter of the week at the beginning of the campaign.

Orlando Pineapple of the Warriors from Oaxaca showed his category in Mexican ball and with a good start to the season he took honors as the batter from the first week championship in the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball.

In the first three games of the season the Warriors, Pineapple put the necessary and meritorious numbers to be the batter of the week on the LMB, being also the player who left the best records in this beginning.

Here is the report:

🍍🍍 Piñazos everywhere with @GuerrerosOax 🍍🍍🍍 The explosive performance of @pia_orlando led him to be chosen by the fans as the Batter of the Week 💪⚾💣🚀 Presented by @PinturasComex pic.twitter.com/XSJeUWDxss – Mexican Baseball League (@LigaMexBeis) May 25, 2021

The Warriors from Oaxaca They lost two games and they won another, but with everything and that Orlando Pineapple In a total of 13 at-bats he stood out with the wood and his numbers were impressive in this nascent baseball season in La LMB.

Pineapple had eight hits, drove in 11 runs, hit five home runs and scored five lines for the Warriors, leaving a super average of .615 in this first week of the LMB 2021.

COURTESY PHOTO: Mexican League from Baseball (LMB)