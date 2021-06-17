Orlando Ortega will compete again in the Spanish Championship

06/17/2021 at 4:29 PM CEST

The Spanish athlete, Orlando ortega, Olympic runner-up at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, announced that he will once again compete in the Spanish National Championship: “I want to thank everyone who has worried about me in recent months. I inform you that I am still injured, which is why I have not competed yet, although I feel better. We will see you in the National Championship, if all goes well.”.

Of Cuban origin, Ortega He will participate in the 110-meter hurdles of the Spanish National Athletics Championship that takes place in Getafe on June 27, 2021 and hopes to reach a good level to play the Tokyo Olympic Games next August.

The athlete has not competed since February 7 in Dortmund (Germany), when a hit with a fence in the 60-meter race caused a dislocation of three toes that has kept him inactive ever since.. That injury made him give up the rest of the winter season and miss the Indoor European Championship in Torun. His main objective is to achieve an Olympic medal in the Japanese capital.