The former recipient of the Denver Broncos, Orlando McDaniel, died a victim of the ravages of Covid-19, days after battling the disease.

Dennis Shaver, former athletics coach McDaniel, He was the one who aired the news.

“Orlando was a tireless worker for youth in his (Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas) area,” Shaver told The Advocate. “His club, the North Texas Cheetahs Track Club, year after year, developed many of the great athletes who compete for universities across the United States.”

The newspaper reported that McDaniel cHe helped sick after returning to his home in the Dallas, Texas area, after a trip to Washington, DC, and died Friday night, in a hospital in that city.

The US press reported that the death was due to “respiratory complications”, which cause el Covid-19.

McDaniel he was a solid player with the LSU Tigers in his college stage, with which he had 1,184 receiving yards and three touchdowns between 1978 and 1981. In those years he also alternated as a 110-meter hurdled runner.

Subsequently, in 1982, he was chosen in the second round and 50 overall selection by the Denver Broncos. However, he only played one season with the team, in which he barely performed in three games.

There were no receptions and no notes.

