Orlando Magic win over LA Clippers 96-103

03/31/2021 at 6:51 AM CEST

Orlando Magic won LA Clippers away by 96-103 in a new day of the NBA. In the previous round, the LA Clippers players managed to win at home against Milwaukee bucks by 129-105. For their part, the Orlando Magic lost at home with Los angeles lakers by 96-93. Orlando Magic, after the game, it remains for now out of the play-off positions with 16 victories in 47 games played, while LA ClippersAfter the game, he continues in Play-off positions with 32 victories in 49 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the LA Clippers players were the main protagonists, in fact, they achieved a 12-0 run and achieved the maximum difference (13 points) at the end of the quarter and finished with 26-13. Later, during the second quarter, the locals managed to distance themselves in the electronic game and had a maximum difference of 16 points (42-26) during the quarter, which ended with a partial result of 25-24. After this, the teams reached the break with a 51-37 on the scoreboard.

In the third quarter Orlando Magic It reduced distances in the light, in fact, the team got a partial during this quarter of 12-2 until finishing with a partial result of 22-33 and 73-70 in total. Finally, during the last quarter the visiting team managed to overcome the result, in fact, they achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2 and marked the maximum difference (seven points) at the end of the quarter and the quarter ended with a result partial of 23-33. After all this, the clash ended with a 96-103 result for the visitors.

The triumph of Orlando Magic was due in part thanks to 18 points, two assists and four rebounds from Chuma okeke and the 13 points, four assists and seven rebounds of Otto porter. The 28 points, five assists and five rebounds of Kawhi leonard and the 14 points and 13 rebounds of Ivica zubac they were not enough for LA Clippers could win the game.

The next match of LA Clippers will be against Denver nuggets in it Staples Center. For its part, the next rival of Orlando Magic be New Orleans Pelicans, with which you will see the faces in the Smoothie King Center. Check the full NBA schedule.