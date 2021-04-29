Orlando Magic prevails 104-109 against Cleveland Cavaliers

04/29/2021 at 3:52 AM CEST

Orlando Magic managed to win Cleveland Cavaliers as a visitor by 104-109 in a new NBA day. The locals come from suffering a defeat at home with Toronto raptors by 112-96, so after the game they accumulated five defeats in a row, while the visitors also lost at home with Los angeles lakers by 103-114. For now Orlando Magic it would be left out of the Play-off positions with 19 games won out of 62 played. For its part, Cleveland CavaliersAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 victories in 62 games played. Check the NBA standings after the game.

During the first quarter Orlando Magic He was the main protagonist, he made the maximum difference (1010 points) at the end of the quarter until finishing with a result of 16-26. Later, during the second quarter, the locals managed to get closer in the light, in fact, they achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-2, which ended with a partial result of 28-24. After this, the teams reached the break with a 44-50 on the counter.

During the third quarter the players of Orlando Magic they distanced themselves on the scoreboard, went on to win by 22 points (56-78) until it concluded with a partial result of 17-32 and 61-82 in total. Finally, in the last quarter the local team players also managed to get close again in the electronic, in fact, they got a partial of 11-2, although not enough to win the game and the quarter ended with a partial result of 43-27. Finally, the clash ended with a final result of 104-109 for the visiting team players.

The triumph of Orlando Magic It was due in part thanks to the 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds of Gary Harris and the 18 points, three assists and three rebounds of Chuma okeke. The 25 points, 10 assists and two rebounds of Darius garland and the 17 points, an assist and 13 rebounds from Jarrett allen they were not enough for Cleveland Cavaliers won the match.

The next game of Orlando Magic will be against Memphis Grizzlies in the Fedexforum, while the next opponent of Cleveland Cavaliers will be Washington Wizards, with whom he will play in the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Follow the NBA schedule in full.