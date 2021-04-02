Orlando Magic defeated New Orleans Pelicans 110-115

04/02/2021 at 05:22 CEST

Orlando Magic it was imposed at home to New Orleans Pelicans by 110-115 on a new NBA day. On the previous day, the New Orleans Pelicans players managed to win away from home against Boston Celtics by 109-115. For their part, the Orlando Magic also beat away from home LA Clippers 96-103 and after the game they accumulate a streak of three wins in the last five games. Orlando Magic, after the game, it remains out of the Play-off positions for now with 17 games won out of 48 played, while New Orleans PelicansAfter the game, he would remain out of the Play-off positions for the moment with 21 victories in 47 games played. Follow the NBA rankings after the duel.

During the first quarter the visitors were the main leaders on the track, they achieved the maximum difference (one point) at the end of the quarter until they finished 26-27. After this, the second quarter had alternations on the scoreboard until ending with a partial result of 19-25. After this, the players reached the break with a 45-52 on the counter.

In the course of the third quarter there was a comeback from the local team, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 15-2 and the quarter ended with a partial result of 31-19 and a 76-71 overall. Finally, the last quarter was again characterized by different leader changes on the scoreboard and the quarter ended with a partial result of 25-30. After all this, the game came to the end of the quarter with a 101-point tie between both teams, so it was necessary to extend the regulation time to extra time.

The extra time was dominated by the visiting team, in fact, they got a partial in this quarter of 10-1, marked the maximum difference (five points) at the end of the extension and concluded with a partial result of 9-14, the result being end of the game 110-115 in favor of Orlando Magic.

Along with all this the players of Orlando Magic that stood out the most during the confrontation were Wendell carter and Terrence ross, who got 21 points, two assists and 12 rebounds and 19 points, five assists and two rebounds respectively. For their part, the local team stood out Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Josh hart for his actions in the game, with 31 points, three assists and eight rebounds and 14 points, five assists and 17 rebounds respectively.

The next clash of Orlando Magic will be against Utah Jazz in it Vivint Smart Home Arena, while in the next meeting, New Orleans Pelicans you will see the faces with Atlanta Hawks in it Smoothie King Center. Follow the NBA schedule in full.