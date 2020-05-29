Brazilian driver is the leader of the championship in the Mini category and will try to win more in this weekend’s stage; Orlando Cup practice starts on Friday (29) and races will be played on Saturday (30) and Sunday (31)

Enzo Vidmontiene (Press Release / RF1)

Photo: F1Mania

Revelation of Brazil in North American karting, the young Enzo Vidmontiene will play another double round of the Orlando Cup, which takes place this weekend in Florida (USA). After two victories in the opening stages, the Brazilian driver is the leader of the championship in the Mini category and will seek more victories in the competition.

“It was a perfect start for us in the Orlando Cup, we won in the two Finals and now the main objective is to maintain the leadership of the championship. We will work hard in training to start on pole and win again. I thank all of the U-Race team , which has provided me with an excellent structure here in the USA “, says Vidmontiene, who was Brazilian kart champion in 2018 and then went to the USA.

In 2019, Enzo went through a quick period of adaptation to American karting and soon began collecting podiums and victories. His first title in the USA was at the Sunshine State Karting Challenge in Ocala. After the motor racing shutdown due to the new coronavirus pandemic, Vidmontiene talked about the preparation carried out at home and valued the fact that he could have started competing again in May.

“We stayed for a while and we had to keep working. Training started to be at home and I was also able to compete in virtual championships, where I ran against great drivers of world motorsport. I believe that we were able to evolve quite mentally and that also helped me to return focused on kart “, says Enzo, who is a pilot of the U-Race team and sponsored by CompKart.

The Orlando Cup practice starts this Friday (29) and the races will be played on Saturday (30) and Sunday (31).

Text originally published at https://f1mania.lance.com.br/outros/kart/lider-da-orlando-cup-enzo-vidmontiene-busca-novas-vitorias-no-kartismo-americano/

See too:

Besides Jô: see other players that Fiel wants to have back