Wrestling in Puerto Rico

Wrestling in Puerto Rico | During a recent interview by Fabricio Solano and Jayrold ​​Colombani for WWE Universo Latino, Orlando “Épico” Colon revealed several things, as well as made strong expressions towards the Puerto Rican legend, Invader # 1, which he recently expressed in a video exclusively for Lucha Libre Online that Orlando “Epic” Colon, did not dare to mention his name, because he is the best fighter in the entire history of Puerto Rico, also expressed that the reason for the dismissal of the Colon brothers was because They did not make good fights, days passed and no media had the answer, but, last night, Orlando Colón answered him and here we leave his expressions:

«He is a man whom I have respected since he was little, he is my neighbor, I only mentioned him to give him his recognition because he is a great fighter in the history of Puerto Rico, but the greatest of all time is Carlos Colón He does not have to ‘bite’ for that, I have the right to have my opinion, if he says that he is the greatest thing that has come out of Puerto Rico.

Why is Carlos Colon at the WWE HOF? And why not the Invader ?, he recycled that interview from one of 8 years ago, but if he wants to fight me, he can tell me since he knows where I live … »

Is there a chance for an Orlando “The Nightmare” Columbus match against Invader # 1?

«I do not have the reverse to fight with anyone and even less with the Invader, for me it would be an honor but I do not know in what (physical) condition he is, but, 75 years old does not tell me much about good conditions, he is in good condition speaking but of the saying In fact there is a long way to go, I know you can give a good fight but I don’t know if you still have a lot left in the tank, in case you don’t have much left, I don’t win anything, because if I hurt you, I’m an abuser and I don’t fall Fine, but if I lose the fans, he will complain that a 75-year-old ‘old man’ beat me. I have nothing to look for because a fight against the Invader does not benefit me at all, if he wants to win a war of microphone because I give it to him, I applaud it, but mine is not gossip, mine is the ring and to climb in the ring with me, he has to have a real baby, not a baby from the mouth out, because with 75 years what you have left as a baby is to go to the bathroom and to bed to sleep … He says that they threw me out of WWE because they didn’t I sold no houses (tickets), well, if I hadn’t sold any houses (tickets), it wouldn’t have lasted 10 years.

How long did he last in WWE? Did he reach 3 years? How many championships did he have in WWE? How many WrestleMania has he fought?

Ask him why they will not have answers, and that he does not speak of the past, because there is nothing in the past, especially in his past, there is nothing good. If he wants to talk about the past, then he must bear the consequences, because if we are going to the past, he has a very dark past …

What is not the same, is advantage … »

