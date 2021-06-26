Orlando City takes three points after defeating Inter Miami 1-2

06/26/2021 at 4:30 AM CEST

The Orlando City won the Miami 1-2 during the game played this Saturday in the Inter Miami. The Inter Miami He approached the match with the intention of recovering his score in the standings after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the previous match against the DC United and with a streak of three defeats in a row in the competition. For his part, Orlando City won the San Jose Earthquakes by 5-0 and previously he did it too, against the Toronto fc by 2-3. With this good result, the Floridian team is second, while the Miami it is eleventh at the end of the match.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 score.

After the break came the goal for him Inter Miami, which opened its marker with a bit of Higuain at 67 minutes. But later the Floridian team reacted in the contest putting the 1-1 through a goal from Mueller in minute 73. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Orlando City, which turned the tables on the light, achieving 1-2 thanks to a bit of Nani in minute 81. Finally, the game ended with a 1-2 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Inter Miami gave entrance to Pizarro, Higuain, Jones Y Higuain for Brek Shea, Carranza, Morgan Y Makoun, Meanwhile he Orlando City gave entrance to Michel, Mueller, Akindele, Rosell Y Joey dezart for Van De Water, Pereyra, Daryl Dike, Junior Urso Y Nani.

The referee showed six yellow cards. The players of Miami they saw three of themUlloa, Matuidi Y Gonzalez Pirez) and the Florida team saw three cards, specifically Pereyra, Junior Urso Y Mueller.

After concluding the duel and adding three points the Orlando City they ranked second with 21 points, occupying a spot for a championship playoff spot, while Miami ranked eleventh with eight points.

Data sheetInter Miami:McCarthy, González Pirez, Leerdam, Makoun (Higuaín, min.84), Figal, Matuidi, Ulloa, Chapman, Brek Shea (Pizarro, min.61), Morgan (Jones, min.74) and Carranza (Higuaín, min.61 )Orlando City:Austin, Jansson, Antônio Carlos, Halliday, Smith, Perea, Pereyra (Mueller, min.46), Van De Water (Michel, min.46), Júnior Urso (Rosell, min.77), Nani (Joey Dezart, min. 84) and Daryl Dike (Akindele, min.64)Stadium:Inter Miami CF StadiumGoals:Higuaín (1-0, min. 67), Mueller (1-1, min. 73) and Nani (1-2, min. 81)