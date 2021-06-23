Orlando City takes all three points against San Jose Earthquakes (5-0)

06/23/2021 at 05:32 CEST

The Orlando City signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the San Jose Earthquakes during the duel played in the Exploria Stadium this Wednesday, which ended with a score of 5-0. The Orlando City came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 2-3 against the Toronto fc. Regarding the San José team, the San Jose Earthquakes reaped a zero draw against the Austin FC, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this result, the Floridian set is second, while the San Jose Earthquakes It is eighth after the end of the duel.

The game started in a positive way for the Florida team, which kicked off at the Exploria Stadium by means of a goal from eleven meters Nani in minute 7. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Orlando City, increasing the income thanks to a bit of Michel in the 16th minute. Orlando City, who distanced himself by establishing the 3-0 with a goal of Daryl Dike in minute 31, thus ending the first half with the result of 3-0.

The second half began in an unbeatable way for the Florida team, who increased their difference with another goal from Daryl Dike, which thus achieved a double moments after the start of the second half, in minute 49. Subsequently, the Floridian team scored, increasing distances by making it 5-0 through a new goal from Michel, thus completing a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 90th, concluding the match with the score of 5-0.

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Orlando City who entered the game were Halliday, Pereyra, Akindele, Alvarado Y Rosell replacing Moutinho, Junior Urso, Daryl Dike, Nani Y Mueller, while changes in the San Jose Earthquakes They were Cowell, Salinas, Abecasis Y Tanner beason, who entered to replace Jungwirth, Marie, Thompson Y Lopez.

In the game there were a total of two yellow cards only for the San José team. Specifically, the referee showed two yellow cards to Judson Y Alanís.

With this good display the Orlando City He already has 18 points in Major League Soccer and remains in second place in the standings, occupying a qualifying spot for a playoff spot for the championship. For his part, San Jose Earthquakes remains with 10 points with which he faced this twelfth day.

Data sheetOrlando City:Austin, Jansson, Antônio Carlos, Moutinho (Halliday, min.46), Smith, Perea, Júnior Urso (Pereyra, min.56), Michel, Mueller (Rosell, min.77), Nani (Alvarado, min.71) and Daryl Dike (Akindele, min.71)San Jose Earthquakes:Jt Marcinkowski, Alanís, Jungwirth (Cowell, min.41), Marie (Salinas, min.41), Thompson (Abecasis, min.57), Judson, Yueill, Chofis Lopez, Wondolowski, Espinoza and RiosStadium:Exploria StadiumGoals:Nani (1-0, min. 7), Michel (2-0, min. 16), Daryl Dike (3-0, min. 31), Daryl Dike (4-0, min. 49) and Michel (5- 0, min. 90)