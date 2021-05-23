Orlando City beat Toronto FC 1-0 at Exploria Stadium

05/23/2021 at 3:08 AM CEST

The Orlando City added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Toronto fc, who beat 1-0 this Sunday in the Exploria Stadium. The Orlando City He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last match played against the New York City. On the part of the Torontonian team, the Toronto fc did not pass the tables with a score of 1-1 against the New York City. With this defeat the Torontonian team was placed in twelfth position after the end of the match, while the Orlando City is second.

The first half of the duel started in a favorable way for him Orlando City, which premiered the luminous thanks to a goal from Akindele in minute 12. With this 1-0 ended the first part of the duel.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-0.

The coach of the Orlando City gave entrance to Perea, Michel, Joey dezart Y Alvarado for Van De Water, Mueller, Pereyra Y Akindele, Meanwhile he Toronto fc gave the green light to Of Lion, Akinola, Shaffelburg Y Zavaleta, which came to replace Osorio, Altidore, Auro Y Gonzalez.

The referee gave a yellow card to Akindele by the Orlando City already Soteldo Y Auro by the Torontonian team.

With this result, the Orlando City rises to 12 points and remains in qualifying position for a playoff spot for the championship and the Toronto fc continue with five points.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Toronto fc As the Orlando City will play a new game against him Columbus Crew and the New York Red Bulls respectively.

Data sheetOrlando City:Gallese, Schlegel, Antônio Carlos, Jansson, Smith, Júnior Urso, Mendez, Pereyra (Joey Dezart, min.86), Van De Water (Perea, min.59), Mueller (Michel, min.70) and Akindele (Alvarado, min.87)Toronto FC:Bono, Mavinga, González (Zavaleta, min.81), Lawrence, Laryea, Auro (Shaffelburg, min.70), Bradley, Osorio (Deleon, min.55), Soteldo, Delgado and Altidore (Akinola, min.69)Stadium:Exploria StadiumGoals:Akindele (1-0, min. 12)