Orlando City and New York City conclude their league match with a draw (1-1)

05/09/2021 at 02:06 CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Exploria Stadium and who faced the Orlando City and to New York City concluded with a tie to one between both contenders. The Orlando City He came to the game in a buoyant mood after achieving a 3-0 victory over the Cincinnati. For his part, the New York City won the Philadelphia Union by 0-2 and previously he did it too, against the Cincinnati by 5-0. After the meeting, the Orlando City is third, while the New York City he remained leader of Major League Soccer.

In the first half, neither team was right in the face of the goal, so the first 45 minutes ended with the same 0-0 result.

The second period got off to a good start for the Florida team, which debuted its light through a goal of Nani at 52 minutes. The New York team put the tie thanks to the maximum penalty goal of Castellanos at 77 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Orlando City gave entrance to Moutinho, Michel, Van De Water Y Perea for Rouen, Akindele, Pereyra Y Mueller, Meanwhile he New York City gave entrance to Ismael tajouri, Amundsen, Ibeagha Y Rocha for Andres jasson, Thórarinsson, Tinnerholm Y Parks.

The referee showed two yellow cards, one for Smith, from the Florida team and one for Sands, from the New York team.

With this result, the Orlando City is left with six points and the New York City with seven points.

