Orlando City adds three points to its locker against Toronto FC (2-3)

06/20/2021 at 3:44 AM CEST

The Orlando City won 2-3 the match played this Sunday in the BMO Field. The Toronto fc He faced the match with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Columbus Crew by a score of 2-1. Regarding the Florida team, the Orlando City he was defeated 2-1 in the last game he played against the New York Red Bulls. Thanks to this result, the Florida team is second, while the Toronto fc he is twelfth at the end of the game.

The meeting started in a positive way for the Floridian team, who opened the score with a goal of Akindele shortly after starting the duel, specifically in minute 2. He added the Orlando City through a bit of Nani in minute 8, allowing the 0-2. But later the Toronto fc approached the scoreboard with a goal from Akinola in the 10th minute. Later, the Torontonian team scored, achieving the equalizer thanks to a goal from Osorio in the 39th minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 2-2.

In the second period came the goal for him Orlando City, because he knew how to take advantage of the play and managed to cross the net of his rival with a goal of Junior Urso in minute 84, concluding the confrontation with a final score of 2-3.

The technician of the Toronto fc, Chris Arms, gave entry to the field to Mullins, Shaffelburg Y Dwyer replacing Akinola, Osorio Y slim, while on the part of the Orlando City, Oscar Pareja replaced Daryl Dike, Mueller Y Michel for Akindele, Van De Water Y Pereyra.

The referee sanctioned five players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to slim Y Gonzalez, of Toronto fc and three to Junior Urso, Moutinho Y Michel of Orlando City.

With 15 points, the team of Oscar Pareja ranked second in the table, while the group led by Chris Arms he was in twelfth position with five points at the end of the match.

Data sheetToronto FC:Westberg, Mavinga, González, Lawrence, Laryea, Bradley, Auro, Pozuelo, Osorio (Shaffelburg, min.71), Delgado (Dwyer, min.87) and Akinola (Mullins, min.64)Orlando City:Austin, Jansson, Antônio Carlos, Moutinho, Smith, Perea, Júnior Urso, Van De Water (Mueller, min.71), Pereyra (Michel, min.80), Akindele (Daryl Dike, min.65) and NaniStadium:BMO FieldGoals:Akindele (0-1, min. 2), Nani (0-2, min. 8), Akinola (1-2, min. 10), Osorio (2-2, min. 39) and Júnior Urso (2-3 , min. 84)