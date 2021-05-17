Orlando City achieves a tight victory against DC United (0-1)

05/17/2021 at 4:07 AM CEST

The Orlando City added three points to his scoreboard after getting a hard-fought victory against him DC United, which was imposed 0-1 this Monday in the Audi Field. The DC United arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-0 victory against Chicago Fire. Regarding the Florida team, the Orlando City reaped a tie to one against the New York City, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this good result, the Floridian team is second, while the DC United is tenth at the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the Floridian team, who released the luminous one through a goal of Pereyra In minute 8. With this result the first part of the match ended.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 0-1.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the DC United who entered the game were Julian Gressel, Kamara, Walls, Felipe Martins Y Asad replacing Nyeman, Perez, Arriola, Brown Y Blackberry, while changes in the Orlando City They were Jansson, Perea, Joey dezart Y Mueller, who entered to replace Michel, Pereyra, Akindele Y Junior Urso.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Hines-Ike Y Walls, of DC United and four to Moutinho, Pereyra, Nani Y Mueller of Orlando City.

With this result, the DC United is left with six points and the Orlando City achieves nine points after winning the match.

On the next day of Major League Soccer the DC United will play against him Philadelphia Union, Meanwhile he Orlando City will face against New York Red Bulls.

Data sheetDC United:Kempin, Alfaro, Arriola (Paredes, min.64), Brillant, Flores, Hines-Ike, Mora (Asad, min.79), Moreno (Felipe Martins, min.64), Nyeman (Julian Gressel, min.46), Perez (Kamara, min.64) and SkundrichOrlando City:Gallese, Akindele (Joey Dezart, min.82), Antônio Carlos, Mendez, Michel (Jansson, min.51), Moutinho, Nani, Pereyra (Perea, min.70), Schlegel, Smith and Júnior Urso (Mueller, min. 82)Stadium:Audi FieldGoals:Pereyra (0-1, min. 8)