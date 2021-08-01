Orlando Bloom’s Response to ‘The Prince’ Backlash

HBO Max’s new animated series about the royals has ARRIVED, and it’s causing a lot of controversy. The Prince, from Gary Janetti (and inspired by his hilarious Instagram account) is a comedy centered on Prince George, and it doesn’t exactly paint a flattering picture of literally anyone in the royal family.

In an unearthed interview from August with The Hollywood Reporter, Orlando Bloom (who plays Prince Harry and is also … friendly with Prince Harry IRL) denied that the show was malicious.

“It’s not malicious or intended to be” he said. “He’s really got his finger on the pulse, Gary. He’s so smart and so zeitgeisty. I rolled the dice on it, but I’m going to have to mention it to Prince Harry when I next see him, because I’m not going to be able to not. Oddly, I’m sure I’m going to see him at some point, just because of the nature of the universe, it always throws people together. ”

He added, “I hadn’t met him when I signed up to do it, and I subsequently met him and he’s such a nice guy. This guy is so nice, and I think he’s got a great sense of humor. I hope he maintains that through this because they’re sort of on a pedestal. We’re showing real adoration to them in one form or another. I try to justify it, because quite frankly, if I’m honest, it’s not like me to poke fun at anyone but it is done with affection. When I was in my mid-20s, there was so may different people poking fun at me and, in a way, it’s a sign of appreciation. “

Orlando also explained that Katy Perry was the one to encourage him to take on the role. “Initially, I was like, ‘Hmm, how do I feel about this,’ because I’m a British boy who’s very proud of my roots,” he said. “I understand how the royal family is loved by some and loathed by others, and I’ve always understood it as part of my heritage and background. I’m not someone who wants to poke fun at anyone normally, but this was so clever, witty and affectionately done. Actually Katy saw one bit of it and was like, ‘You’ve got to do this. This is genius. ‘ And the animation is done by some of the guys who did Family Guy, so it’s going to be very amusing. And who doesn’t love the royal family? “

You can stream all 12 episodes of The Prince right now on HBO Max!

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

