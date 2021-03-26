Orlando Bloom talks about his sex life with Katy Perry

Getty Images Orlando Bloom Reveals His Sex Life With Katy Perry: What Did He Say?

Orlando Bloom is opening up about his sex life with Katy Perry, revealing that the two don’t have “enough” sex. However, he added that the couple just had a baby, so that may be the origin of the … little problem.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Bloom was asked a series of questions about her personal life.

When asked how often she has sex, she simply replied, “Not enough, even though we just had a baby.”

Bloom also spoke in the candid interview about her favorite scent: fresh cut grass, and her biggest fear: not keeping her promises.

This is what you need to know:

In August, Perry gave birth to a girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. Orlando Bloom made the announcement on Instagram along with a photograph of the boy’s hand, writing: “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce @KatyPerry Goodwill Ambassadors and the new @ OrlandoBloom bundle of joy. “

“We float with love and wonder for the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” added the couple.

In September, Perry opened up with her first thoughts on motherhood, sharing messages on social media.

“Popular misconception: Being a mother is not a full-time job. part 2: when a mother finally returns to work (whatever her profession), it’s not like they come from months of ‘free time…’ ”, commented the singer.

Then, in December, she shared her thoughts on being pregnant, in the midst of a global pandemic. On the subject of anxiety, he said: “When you think about me and my career, many of them have had metaphors of food; It’s probably because I had a fantasy, love relationship with food. Now I’m doing much better. It has been incredible to eat plants and whole foods ”.

Perry wants more children

In February, a source told ET that Perry is thinking about having another baby. “Even though Katy got back to busy with work and American Idol, she has mentioned that motherhood has made her think about having more children one day,” the source shared.

“Katy and Orlando are very, very active and doing well as a couple,” he added. “She and Orlando have a really good rhythm and they love being parents… They just enjoy the moment and spend time with Daisy and each other.”

Last January, the couple announced that they would be putting their wedding on hold and that they are focusing their attention on Daisy. A source told ET: “They have put wedding planning on the back burner and there has been no discussion of a new wedding date at this time… they don’t want to pressure themselves about it.”

“When they were initially planning their wedding, there was a lot of stress and tension,” added the source … but now that things are going so well between them, they have the mentality of ‘if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.’

Katy Perry hits the small screen at the American Idol judging panel on ABC Sundays at 8pm ET / PT.

