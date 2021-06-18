Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry enjoy Venice with their whole family

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are enjoying their vacations like never before as they are creating unforgettable family moments.

A few days ago Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry were seen arriving in Venice. Although at first glance they did not look entirely happy and Katy was suffering a bit with the intense sun, it seems that they have the best company for this adventure: her family.

Just as Katy and Orlando have had the chance to go on walks alone while sipping the classic Aperol Spritz cocktail aboard a gondola and showing off their foodie skills, they’ve also taken enough photos for the family album.

One of them is from his adorable Daisy, who being in Italy could not miss out on trying the traditional gelato. Their excited parents captured the moment to keep the memory of their reaction intact.

During the trip they are also accompanied by Flynn, the son of Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr who is now ten years old and who behaves quite well.

Katy Perry is an all-terrain mom

In addition to enjoying this learning about the world with his dad, the trip to Venice has also been a great opportunity for Flynn and Daisy to live together since they were little.

Orlando Bloom has been playful and affectionate while touring the city of love, everyone present has been willing to take the chip of tourists and see as much as possible.

He’s even been giving hugs and holding Flynn, who seems to love his dad as much as Orlando loves him.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoy Hawaii with their little Daisy

Their itinerary has been so varied and has made them walk so much, that even Orlando has been stretching to stay agile and to see everything they have programmed.