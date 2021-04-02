Orlando Arcia starred in Walk Off at Opening Day with the Brewers

The Venezuelan Orlando arcia he dressed as a hero to leave on the ground (Walk off) to the Minnesota Twins in the Opening day of the Big leagues (MLB).

The Opening day has been good for Venezuelans, who have excelled with their performances in the Big leagues. Arcia was no exception, as he hit for Walk off on the MLB.

In the bottom of the 10th inning against the Twins, Orlando arcia hit a bruise to second base that allowed his teammate to head to home plate and lay the Twins on the ground at the Opening day of the Big leagues.

Arcia entered as a pop-up and responded with this Walk off to add the first victory of the season for the Brewers on the MLB.

Here the video:

🚨 Opening Day Walk-Off 🚨 Lo Cain beats the tag, and the Brewers win 6-5 in the 10th! #ThisIsMyCrew | #MakeItMajor pic.twitter.com/Cr2eNjq7Bm – Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 1, 2021

The fight for shortstop in the Brewers, it will be difficult with this type of actions of Orlando arcia and that of Luis Urías, who also showed off with great play.

It’s okay like that?