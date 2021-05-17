Orlando Arcia is burning the Minors with the Atlanta Braves

The Venezuelan Orlando arcia a little over a month ago he was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Braves of Atlanta, but with these he is playing is in the Triple-A category in Minor leagues, where he has had an extraordinary performance and, without a doubt, the question arises as to whether he will play in the Major Leagues again – MLB or what will be of his professional career.

Orlando arcia surprised the world of MLB being changed to Braves since the Brewers on April 6, but after playing five straight seasons in the Big Top, he’s playing in Minor leagues and where he is showing his category with wonderful offensive numbers.

What will the Braves do with the Anzoatiguense?

Arcia has shown in 12 games of the 2021 season of Minor leagues that he may be in the best baseball in the world, but the complicated thing is in what role he could have action with Braves, taking into account that the starting shortstop is Dansby Swanson and in case of a break or injury, there is also the Venezuelan Ehire Adrianza, who as a utility is playing considerably in the MLB.

The change or the opportunity?

The Braves must make a decision in this regard with the case of this Venezuelan player, since his numbers and production in Minor leagues are worthy of making the leap back to MLB, but everything will depend on what the organization decides.

In my opinion Arcia could be a piece of change for Braves they get the services of a pitcher, who goes and you could do it, since they will continue without having one of their star starters, Mike Soroka for a while.

Without a doubt, this 26-year-old Venezuelan player is not a player of Minor leagues And the numbers he’s putting in are worthy of a new opportunity in LA baseball. MLB, but something must also happen with Arcia, And by this I mean that despite performing, it seems that he must continue to show more to return to the Major Leagues and the reason for his departure from Milwaukee is still unknown. Will there be a problem?

Orlando has taken 52 shifts with the Triple-A branch of the Braves, where he has 20 hits, seven home runs, 12 RBIs and a .385 / .450 / .846 offensive line.