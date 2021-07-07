Orioles win duel against Toronto

BALTIMORE.

ANDPedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also hit a home run and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5.

Toronto hit three homers, including one by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., its 28th of the season, but those hits came as Baltimore led 7-1.

After Severino gave Baltimore the lead with his two-run homer in the fourth inning, Mullins’ 16th homer from one man on base was part of a five-run offense against Matz (7-4), who was retired. of the mound.

Mullins’ 16 home runs are the highest on the team.

Santander ended the offensive streak with a two-run homer to Trent Thornton that hit the fairway over the right-field wall at Camden Yards.

In his first game as a starter and second major league appearance, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out two to become the first Baltimore starter to win a game since June 8.

Mexican Ramón Urías reappeared as the Orioles’ starting shortstop and on offense went 4-2 with a run scored.

Urías tied his third game with two hits and his batting average raised it to .291

WITH A HORSE

Bryan Reynolds forced the winning run by walking with a full house in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed their third straight victory after beating the Atlanta Braves 2-1.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, called up from Altoona from Double-A before the game, led the batting turn in the ninth and was walked by Matzek (0-3) after eight pitches.

Adam Frazier singled and Ke’Bryan Hayes followed suit when he had a full count. Reynolds faced three fastballs and a slider, and for the second time in his career he ended the game.

