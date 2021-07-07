in World

Orioles win duel against Toronto

BALTIMORE.

ANDPedro Severino and Cedric Mullins homered Steven Matz, Anthony Santander also hit a home run and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5.

Toronto hit three homers, including one by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., its 28th of the season, but those hits came as Baltimore led 7-1.

After Severino gave Baltimore the lead with his two-run homer in the fourth inning, Mullins’ 16th homer from one man on base was part of a five-run offense against Matz (7-4), who was retired. of the mound.

Mullins’ 16 home runs are the highest on the team.

Santander ended the offensive streak with a two-run homer to Trent Thornton that hit the fairway over the right-field wall at Camden Yards.

In his first game as a starter and second major league appearance, Orioles right-hander Spencer Watkins (1-0) allowed one run and three hits in five innings. He walked three and struck out two to become the first Baltimore starter to win a game since June 8.

Mexican Ramón Urías reappeared as the Orioles’ starting shortstop and on offense went 4-2 with a run scored.

Urías tied his third game with two hits and his batting average raised it to .291

WITH A HORSE

Bryan Reynolds forced the winning run by walking with a full house in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates claimed their third straight victory after beating the Atlanta Braves 2-1.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, called up from Altoona from Double-A before the game, led the batting turn in the ninth and was walked by Matzek (0-3) after eight pitches.

Adam Frazier singled and Ke’Bryan Hayes followed suit when he had a full count. Reynolds faced three fastballs and a slider, and for the second time in his career he ended the game.

We invite you to see our content on networks of:

Opinion and Trending

Visit our Last minute

LECQ

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.

Distinguish between rockets by the infrasonic noise of each

His new Netflix movie will recycle a project scrapped years ago for ‘Star Wars’