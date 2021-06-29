Orioles pitcher has suspicious substance smeared on his armpit (Video)

Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey. (Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports)

Will Kawhi Leonard play in Game 6 for Clippers vs. Suns? by Alicia de Artola

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey had people raising their eyebrows when he had a suspicious substance smeared on his armpit against the Astros.

Suspicions are high right now in the MLB as the league has cracked down on the use of foreign substances by pitchers.

Umpires are checking gloves and fans are watching every interaction with eagle eyes.

On Monday night, social media noticed something strange about Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey as he warmed up in the bullpen.

Red hot. Feels like if icy hot was made on the sun. – Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) June 29, 2021

Orioles pitcher Hunter Harvey got Twitter detectives going

Sam Spangler of KHON News responded to the tweet to give a possible explanation.

Red hot. Feels like if icy hot was made on the sun. – Sam Spangler (@SamSpanglerHI) June 29, 2021

The Red Hot theory holds water since Harvey gave up two runs during his stint on the mound. He wasn’t exactly having a good time of it. He might have been using the Red Hot to lessen an ache.