Oriola temporarily ceases concentration due to a contact with a positive

06/27/2021 at 4:43 PM CEST

The power forward of the Spanish basketball team Pierre Oriola He left the concentration of the national team after learning that a person with whom he had maintained close contact before entering the bubble had tested positive for coronavirus, the Federation reported this Sunday.

Oriola He learned on Friday of the positive of that contact, so on Saturday the medical service of the national team decided that he should remain isolated at home for a few days as a precaution.

Once the tests to which the Catalan interior is being subjected confirm the absence of risk, he will join his teammates again in the Madrid concentration, which began this Friday.

The rest of the players in the team have already passed the first medical examination at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation in Madrid, which has included an echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, various imaging tests and a complete analysis.

This same Sunday, the Spanish team had a training session at the WiZink Center in Madrid, shown by the Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) in a video in which it was possible to see Pau Gasol training again with the national team four years after his last participation, in the Eurobasket 2017 in which Spain won the bronze medal.