Oriol Paulo (‘The innocent’) shoots ‘The crooked lines of God’ with Bárbara Lennie and Eduard Fernández

Oriol Paulo has positioned himself as one of the Spanish thriller directors most capable of connecting with the public in recent years. ‘Contratiempo’ was a success in China and Netflix, after which ‘During the storm’ came directly to the streaming platform. And recently his series ‘El Inocente’ was a small public phenomenon, also Netflix. Now he has a new project for the cinema.

The director is already filming ‘God’s crooked lines’, adaptation of the 1979 novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena that tells the story of a researcher who enters a psychiatric hospital to follow the trail of a case. A perfect base material for Paulo, an expert in addictive mysteries and crazy script twists.

Bárbara Lennie is in charge of giving life to the mythical Alice Gould, and Eduard Fernández will play Samuel Alvar, director of the psychiatric hospital where the story takes place. The cast is completed by Loreto Mauleón (‘Homeland’), Javier Beltrán (‘The innocent’), Pablo Derqui (‘Julia’s eyes’), Fede Aguado (‘Sea of ​​plastic’) and Adelfa Calvo (‘The author’) , among others.

It is the second time that Oriol Paulo works with the actress after ‘Contratiempo’, a film that with 25 million euros collected in China, holds the record for the highest grossing non-American or Asian film in the country. “The main reason for making the film was to get into the world of Alice Gould, with respect for the classic and with the freedom to dream about it with Bárbara Lennie,” said the director, who signed the script together with Guillem Clua (also from ‘The innocent’).

A “superproduction” of Atresmedia

Warner Bros. will be in charge of distributing the film, which they classify as a “blockbuster” by Atresmedia Cine (along with Nostromo Pictures and Filmayer). They highlight one of the challenges encountered when setting up this project: finding a suitable location to build this psychiatric hospital in which the action takes place.. The chosen place is the old Tarragona Tobacco Factory, in disuse for more than 15 years, a space that has been reconditioned to become a sanatorium from the 70s, building 3,800 square meters of decoration over more than 8,600 hours of construction.

‘God’s Crooked Lines’ will hit theaters in 2022. We leave you the synopsis:

“Alice, a private investigator, enters a psychiatric hospital simulating paranoia to gather evidence of the case in which she works: the death of an inmate in unclear circumstances. However, the reality she will face in her confinement will exceed her expectations and she will question her own sanity. An unknown and exciting world will unfold before her eyes. The course of events will take her from detective to suspect in a master clue game where nothing is what it seems. “