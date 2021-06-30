originally, Line 12 had no problem

MEXICO CITY. Businessman Carlos Slim assured yesterday that the construction of the Metro Line 12 It had no hidden defects, which is demonstrated after ten years of service to millions of users.

Slim said that the L12 was periodically reviewed, subjected to maintenance and more thorough reviews when earthquakes hit Mexico City, so it is not feasible to think that it had construction errors.

We are convinced that in its origin it did not have any problem, so much so that it was used by millions of people. There was a year of maintenance by (part of) those of us who form the (constructor) consortium and, for three years, to determine hidden defects, and no problem was determined, so I think that at its origin it does not have any problem and they are doing research (on) what happened and why it happened, “he said in an interview.

According to the first delivery of the opinion that the Norwegian company DNV made on the structure of the elevated section of the L12 that collapsed, misplaced bolts, porosity and lack of fusion were found in the section that make up the bridge assembly. different types of concrete in the slab and unfinished and / or poorly executed welds.

Upon leaving the National Palace, where he met with the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Slim stated that his company, Carso, will take over the reinforcement of Line 12 on its own.

It was definitely well done. What I suggested to him is that our interest is to rehabilitate the section that we did. Restructure.

It would be necessary first to see the adequate restructuring to give it important safety factors, which already has the regulation of Mexico City, and that when there are certain earthquakes there is a comprehensive review of all the lines, “said the businessman.

Slim said that he also discussed with the President the need to take advantage of the potential of the Trade Agreement with the United States and Canada and to expand connectivity to all regions of the country that lack internet connection.

The businessman arrived at the National Palace at 3:00 p.m. and left at 4:30 p.m.

