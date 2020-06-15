Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is one of the most acclaimed RPGs of the past decade and now players have more reason to be satisfied with the work of Larian Studios. We say this since you recently received a new free update that added several new features.

On the second day of the Guerrilla Collective broadcast, Larian Studios announced Four Relics of Rivellon Gift Bag. This is a new update for Divinity: Original Sin 2- Definitive Edition which includes new missions.

According to the official announcement, the new missions for Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition serve to search 4 sets of ancient magic armor. To complete these challenges you will have to defeat new enemies and fight powerful bosses.

Below you can see the revelation preview of Four Relics of Rivellon:

It is worth mentioning that Larian Studios took advantage of the launch of Four Relics of Rivellon to fix various bugs and problems of Divinity: Original Sin 2. You can learn more about it by clicking here.

Four Relics of Rivellon is available for Divinity: Original Sin 2 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 is available for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.