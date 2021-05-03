Original ‘Disaster Girl’ photograph sold for $ 500,000

05/03/2021

On at 09:53 CEST

SPORT.es

The woman from the viral meme “Disaster Girl” sold the original photograph for $ 473,000. Zoë Roth, now 21, became an internet hit when she was photographed at the age of four in front of a burning building with a devilish grin on her face. Since then, the image has become a meme for anyone wanting to depict a disastrous scene or a naughty act.

Roth sold it at auction Thursday as a non-fungible token (NFT), a certificate of digital ownership. In January 2005, Zoë Roth and her father Dave went to see a controlled burn (a fire that intentionally started clearing property) in their neighborhood in Mebane, North Carolina. Mr. Roth, an amateur photographer, took a picture of his daughter smiling mischievously in front of the fire.

Mrs. Roth, now a college student, sold the original copy of his meme as NFT for 180 Ethereum, a form of cryptocurrency, to a collector named @ 3FMusic.