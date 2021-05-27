Original Batman: Returns costume goes up for auction

From June 29 to July 1, thousands of original items from the world of film and television will go up for auction, including some of the components of the bat suit in Batman: Returns.

From June 29 to July 1, thousands of original items from the world of film and television will go up for auction, and among them will be the cape with the cuirass from Batman: Returns, as well as the chest emblem and belt of the dark knight that Michael Keaton wore in the 1989 film, the components of the suit are estimated to sell for between $ 8,000 and $ 1,000.

Other items that will be part of the Prop Store entertainment Momorabilia live auction include the Gotham bat hood, used by Val Kilmer in 1995’s Batman Forever.

But these are not the only original objects from the superhero cinema that fans can buy in this auction, for example Iron man 2, fans can get the suit that Robert Downey Jr. wore as Tony Stark in Monaco, the suit that She also dressed in the movie Scarlett Johansson when she was posing as a Pepper Pots assistant, or one of the drones that Ivan Vanko made for Justin Hammer for the Stark Expo. Although the armored boot of the Mark XVI in Iron Man 3 will also go up for auction.

Other collectibles

Among other collectibles, there will also be the aluminum claws The Wolverine from Hugh Jackman, the Tentacle Doctor Octopus (Spider-Man 2) from Alfred Molina, the Venom suit from (Spider-man 3) that Topher Grace wore in the film , the belt of Captain America’s suit in The Avengers (2012) or the gun that Ron Perlman used in Hellboy.

A total of 1,300 unique and original items will be available to bidders at one of the world’s largest live auctions of film and television memorabilia, worth more than $ 6.1 million. Offers can be made online from anywhere in the world or by phone.

For more information you can visit the site propstore.com