Original and unconventional wedding dresses used by the famous

These celebrities did not hesitate to wear a controversial and original outfit on their big day.

Emily Ratajkowski He wore a mustard-colored set, which he later clarified that he used to distract the press and not suspect anything.

Emma thompson it stole attention with so many colors and a theatrical look.

Marilyn monroe she wore an overly conservative and dark outfit that no one expected for a wedding.

Julianne Moore she married in 2003 in a rather informal and understated mauve dress.

Yoko Ono She definitely didn’t seem to be getting married when she wore this mini dress to her wedding to John Lennon.

Since the beginning, Angelina Jolie She had said that her six children would be very involved in planning her wedding to Brad Pitt.

They made drawings that were embroidered on the bride’s veil and dress, created by Luigi Massi of Atelier Versace.

Audrey hepburn she married her second husband, the Italian psychiatrist Andrea Dotti, in 1969. The actress turned to Hubert de Givenchy to create a sober and less formal dress.

gwen Stefani She looked super feminine and looked like a rock star at her wedding, in a white silk dress mixed with pink.

It is impossible to forget the three pieces designed by Carolina Herrera from Olivia Palermo.

Dita Von Teese It was clear to him that by marrying Marilyn Manson he had to surprise with something different. And yes she did in this purple dress.

Sofia coppola she married a lavender color and a very unusual dress for a wedding, but she looked amazing.

Elizabeth taylor she chose a yellow organza dress for her wedding to Richard Burton.