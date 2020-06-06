There are many options to get the best birthday greetings for WhatsApp and it will depend on the time you have, the desire or the skills. You can do it yourself or bet on some already made but that move away from the usual, of a boring message of “Congratulations, have a great time and they will give you many things” that surely you have already received thousands of times. We help you.

Canva is an essential tool both on your smartphone and on your computer that allows you to make all kinds of creations: you can make invitations, infographics and even create a resume. It is also an option if you want make personalized congratulations from any field and one of the best advantages that it offers you is that you will only have to register and you will be able to synchronize the designs between your computer and mobile phone so that you can always have at hand what you have created.

It is a very simple tool: just choose what design you want to create and choose from the available templates. You can choose the custom dimensions so it is also a great option if you are going to upload it to a social network and want it to fit the specific dimensions: as an Instagram story, as a Facebook post … Beyond images, Canva allows you to create slide video for congratulations with which you can have something original done without having any knowledge of video editing or photo editing.

Fotor is very similar to Canva, practically identical. It allows you create designs of all kinds depending on the use you are going to give it: templates for social media covers, to make a resume, to create an invitation or a congratulation. You can choose the templates you want and personalize them with the message that you like the most, with your own photographs, with texts of any color and with any font. You will need to register to start editing a template but the advantage is that you will be able to see them before registering and this will give you an idea of ​​whether or not it matches what you are looking for. Once you have the image you can download it and use it however you want.

Pinterest is one of the best websites if you are looking for any type of image and if you do not necessarily want them for free use. It is a good resource if you are looking for images for the best birthday greetings and you do not want to complicate yourself: just use the search engine to find exactly the theme you want and you will see a large number of photographs and images, infographics, drawings, designs … Just download the one you want and you can use it to send to your contact.

If you want to always have images or the best birthday greetings on hand for WhatsApp, you can make a board on Pinterest where you can save the ones you like. Once you have created it and you have to congratulate someone, all you have to do is go to that board, choose an image and download it. This way you will always have birthday photos on hand but without taking up space on your mobile.

Fotoefectos is a very simple website but it fulfills its mission: that you can create your own cards and birthday photos. It is enough to access the web and choose one of all the frames that the web offers you. When you have seen the arrangement of photographs and the number you need, you can access the gallery on your computer or your phone to choose it and upload it. The advantage of this website is that you don’t need to download anything and you will get a fast and effective effect: you can automatically adjust the size and download collage made effortlessly. Not only are there birthday photos and photo frames, but you will find Valentine images and frames for any time of the year or any special occasion.

Adobe has an image editor similar to Canva, Adobe Spark. It is free and allows easily make designs effortlessly and without being an expert. With this editor you can get some of the best birthday greetings for WhatsApp if the recipient is a fan of graphic design or if you want something original since Adobe makes all its templates available to anyone: you just have to choose the name, the text and save it. Adobe Spark is free and you have the option to use it through the web or app version for iOS and Android but you must register (you can do it with Google, Facebook, Apple …) to be able to use it. Beyond birthdays, it is an application or a website that we recommend you always have on hand with all kinds of fonts, designs …

Giphy is always the perfect resource to get the best birthday wishes on WhatsApp. You can not only send it in the messaging app but also attach it to Facebook, Twitter or any other application or social network. In Giphy, all you have to do is search for the theme that interests you and you will find all kinds of GIFs that you can download to give your greeting an original touch. It is more striking than a simple static image and there are all kinds of characters for it.

But the most interesting thing about Giphy is that you can create your own GIFs. You will only have to download a GIF or a video previously (or take the URL from YouTube or from Giphy itself) and you will automatically be able to add text and whatever you want. But to do so you will have to register with Giphy for free. Once you have added the text you want, you can download it and send it by WhatsApp to that person.

One of the best birthday wishes for WhatsApp that you can get is through JibJab, from its website or application. You can have a laugh with a personalized image or video with that person celebrating his birthday. Has a special category for birthday And there are some free videos that you can use at no cost. You will only have to choose the one you want, add a photo of that person or even yours if there are several characters. Customize to your liking, download and send it and you will get a fun, original and different greeting. Beyond static images you can also make your own videos and there is a vast catalog with which you can test as much as you want.

Jibjab is an essential application or a website if you want to always have the perfect greeting on hand. You will not only find congratulations on birthdays but on Mother’s Day, anniversary, babies, love … Cards to apologize, for Halloween, for New Year. Many of them are frees although there is also a premium option that allows you to pay about two euros per month to have access to all of them. It will be worth customizing the videos for all occasions and you never have to repeat one.

The Magic Mail website allows us to download personalized cards for birthdays and also for other special occasions. One of the great advantages is that it allows us to search by occasion but we can also share it directly from the website: just choose the one you want and click on the WhatsApp icon. If you are on the computer, WhatsApp Web will open and you can decide who to send it to. From the mobile the application will open and you will only have to send it to the contact that is celebrating its birthday. It also allows you to download the images and do what you want with them, even edit them or add something you need.

Renderforest allows you to create videos for free with which you will probably succeed with all your family or friends. There are a number of birthday templates (you will also find for other themes) that you can customize as you wish. They are videos that can last even several minutes and to which you can add photographs, music … The result is absolutely professional, although you must register to design and save it.

The customization is very complete, you can choose the size or bet on the different templates available. The videos They can be free or paid. If you bet on the free version you will have unlimited 360p videos as long as they are no more than three minutes long and watermarks will always appear. If you want to do without watermarks, you can pay 9.99 euros per month and you can use the tool not only to congratulate birthdays but also to make promotional videos of your company or videos for explanations on YouTube, in online classes …

Visheo is an application for iOS and Android that allows us to create video or photo congratulations for birthdays to send it to our friends or contacts. You will be able to record a video to wish many congratulations to the person you want and to choose from all the templates or greeting postcards that they have, for each occasion. It will also allow you to add photos from the gallery to remember good times and you will not need to have any knowledge of video editing to achieve a professional and elaborate effect. In addition, among the themes and templates you will not only find personalization for birthdays but for Mother’s Day … Of course, you will have to pay. You can pay a few cents for a simple greeting or subscribe with a monthly payment to make as many videos and congratulations as you need.

Stickers

Stickers came to WhatsApp a few years ago and are also a perfect way to have the best birthday wishes for WhatsApp almost effortlessly and without designing anything. You can create your own or search for packages on Google Play. You can search for “stickers birthday whatsapp” and you will find a large number of packages available with all the designs you can imagine, different colors, emojis, teddy bears, balloons, gifts … Just download the sticker you want and add it to WhatsApp to send it as many times as you want. Even so, we leave you some of the best packs you can download:

Happy Birthday Stickers is a collection of stickers where you will not only find stickers for birthdays but also for Easter, Valentine’s, Halloween … A collection with all kinds of beautiful designs among which you will see candles, cakes, birthday stickers, gifts or party hats , as well as images with messages of congratulations. Choose the package you want within the application itself and add it to WhatsApp to use when you need to congratulate someone.

Birthday Stickers WAStickerApps is another of the best options if you are looking for applications to download stickers and get the best WhatsApp congratulations. You will not only see birthday stickers but also animals, beauty, animals, yoga, picnic, celebration … You can download parties, balloons and they are stickers of all kinds that you can add to your conversations. One of the best sticker collections and more recommended than download.

Birthday Stickers for WhatsApp also offers you more than 400 different stickers in HD for you to use in all thematic WhatsApp conversations.