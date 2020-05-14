We all know Japanese peanuts – those fried seeds wrapped in crunchy soy-flavored pasta. They are always available to satisfy our cravings at any street candy stall or in the neighborhood store, they are generally cheap, although there are already brands that are less accessible to all budgets. We have been led to believe that they were invented in another country, that they are from Japan, but the truth is that it is a Chilean food. Yes, the Japanese peanut was born in Mexico City, on Carretones street, in La Merced.

It all started in 1932. Yoshigei Nakatani He emigrated from Japan to Mexico to work in the New Japan warehouses (specialized in making mother-of-pearl buttons) for his compatriot, businessman Heijiro Kato. In 1944, in the middle of World War II, the Mexican government closed its businesses to Kato, arguing that he was a spy for the Japanese Empire.

Kato and other Japanese were sent back to their country by boat, but not Nakatani. At that time he was 33 years old and he wanted to get ahead in a country that was not his own. “I hope to succeed and return, if not, I could not return,” he said to his father before leaving Japan for Mexico.

Like many other immigrants who lived in Mexico City, Nakatani lived in the La Merced neighborhood. There he met and fell in love with Emma Ávila, a young Mexican woman with whom he married in 1935 and with whom he had five children. So when they closed New Japan, finding a job was so pressing.

“He met my mom because he rented a room to my maternal grandmother and he liked to sing a lot, he was the official singer of the Japanese neighborhood,” singer Yoshio, son of Mr. Yoshigei Nakatani, said in an interview. “He didn’t speak any Spanish and he went up to the roof to sing. My mother was the one who washed the family’s clothes and they met on the roof. My father asked him how things were said in Spanish and after a year they were married. He never spoke Spanish well, but he made himself understood. ”

Before coming to Mexico, Yoshigei had worked as a candy apprentice in his native Sumoto, Hyogo prefecture. In La Merced he began making muéganos with the help of his wife and selling them. As his muganos turned out to be very good, he began to become known as “the Japanese” in the corridors of La Merced. So he was encouraged to create a second product that he called Randa oranda ’: an elongated strip of wheat, seasoned with salt.

Already confident of the good sales of his product, Nakatani sought to develop a new snack that would remind him of the taste of his childhood in Japan, based on peanuts, rice flour and soy. In the country, there was not enough raw material to create the product and market it, so the recipe had to be Mexicanized.

He exchanged rice for wheat, which delighted the palates of the residents of La Merced, The candy distributors bombarded him with orders to such a level that in a short time the Nakatani couple saw the need to create machines, with the help of the neighborhood welders, to help them with the production of the Japanese Peanut, as they baptized it, in honor of its creator.

It was literally a family business. The marriage and all the children participated. In the 1950s, they formally established themselves as the Nipon company and from then on they marketed their Japanese peanuts in a beautiful red cellophane bag, with the figure of a geisha drawn by the youngest daughter of the Japanese-Mexican family, Elvia. That image is what has accompanied the brand since then.

The business passed to the hands of his son Armando. “He was a public accountant and took over the business. My dad accepted. In life he was the director of the company, when he passed away he left my sister-in-law and my nieces the factory. They continue to produce together with one of my sisters, ”said the youngest son of the family, Yoshio.

Singer Yoshio narrated that the 80s was difficult for the family. “He had two very strong problems on the financial side. It was very difficult to get peanuts in Mexico because they hid it and speculated on the price. Then came the big companies and monopolized national production. He struggled with it. “

At the beginning of that decade they had to import peanuts from Brazil. The factory had problems, but they went ahead. Although the company still exists, they have long been the only ones selling Japanese peanuts.

This is how a man who came to Mexico to make buttons ended up creating a basic snack for the inhabitants of our country. A curious fact is the way this food is known in Japan: Mexican peanuts.

