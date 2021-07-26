Origin crashes at the American box office

Snake Eyes: The Origin, the reboot of the GI Joe franchise through a solo movie with one of its most popular characters, has played in its first weekend on the bill.

The latest installment of GI Joe, an original story starring Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), has not lived up to expectations, grossing $ 13.3 million in its first three days in US theaters. Those sales put Snake Eyes in second place on the national charts, behind M. Night Shyamalan’s latest work Time, which has grossed $ 16.5 million. It’s a poor start for Snake Eyes, which cost $ 88 million to produce, not including the marketing budget to promote the film. It also illustrates the limits of franchise filmmaking at a time when studios are always on the hunt for the next big thing.

Unfortunately for Paramount Pictures and director Robert Schwentke, the unfavorable reviews didn’t do much to draw audiences to theaters, even more so considering the franchise’s track record. Snake Eyes has a 42% Rotten Tomatoes rating and a CinemaScore “B-” from viewership, suggesting that the PG-13 movie may not pick up in the coming weeks. The box office revenues also did not depend on other films such as Space Jam: New Legends, which premiered last weekend and attracted mainly family groups, and Time, which leaned slightly towards women (52% of buyers of the tickets) and people over 25 (62% of sales). For Snake Eyes, 60% of the clients were male and 50% were under the age of 25.

Although the movie theater industry has not fully regained its appeal during the pandemic, box office experts suggest that growing concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19 is not solely responsible for Snake Eyes’ lack of audience. Box office analysts suggest that now, more than ever, moviegoers have become more selective about what to go to see on the way out of the house.

“Movies and home economics in general are still in recovery mode,” said Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Box Office Pro. “Potential audiences are being selective as to where they spend their money.”

Industry experts estimate that Snake Eyes will need to generate approximately $ 160 to $ 175 million globally to cover expenses and justify its budget. Arriving after several delays to the big screen due to COVID-19, the film may struggle to achieve that particular goal, even more so with a fifth wave of infections worldwide.

The film has also not fared well at the international box office, where it has generated a meager $ 4 million in 37 foreign markets. Figures that only represent 29% of its international footprint. On the bright side, Snake Eyes didn’t cost as much as its franchise predecessors. Rise of cobra cost $ 175 million, while Retaliaton cost $ 130 million.

However they performed much better than Snake Eyes on their opening weekend, GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra in 2009 and GI Joe: Retaliation in 2013 opened with $ 54 million and $ 40 million respectively. And each of them made $ 300 million worldwide, a good result, but not great, given their hefty budgets. Very unlikely figures for Snake Eyes.

This would be a serious blow for the studio, since Snake Eyes had the intention of reviving the franchise, based on the popular Hasbro line of toys, so it is not known how it will affect the plans for the sequel and the new spin. -off announced last March. But in the case of moving forward it can be a wake-up call to change your approach in the future.

Source: Variety