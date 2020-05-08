Oriental Wrestling Entertainment is one of the most projected companies in Asia. Based in China, it hosts three weekly live broadcasts that can be seen on FITE TV. This afternoon the company will hold a super show in which we will have the following matches:

Taizu master Mengli Falcon vs The Flying Prince Gao Jinjia vs The Elegant One Zhaodong

Scorpion Fist Master Scorpio XX vs The Hunbelievable Benji

“Iron Chain” Daisy vs “The Best Wrestler in China” H.Y. Hawk.

The Bad Boys vs «Black Tornado» Renway and «The Barbarian» MaDong

“The Clean Freak” OC Damon vs “The Nunchuck Master” Bruce Mao in a Street Fight

How to see the Oriental Wrestling Entertainment super show?

Despite the Coronavirus, the company continues to broadcast three live programs a week. Due to the restrictions in China the staff and the fighters have moved to Cambodia, from where they issue their events every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 pm (Spanish time).

All its events are broadcast live on FITE TV and you can enjoy them at the following link. The company’s first shows can be viewed for free, and live events can be purchased for $ 2.99 or viewed with FITE +.

Do you want to discover what wrestling is like in China? This is your chance!

