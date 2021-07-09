Oribe Peralta revealed racist insults by Pumas players against Darwin Quintero

ANDhe Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara footballer, Oribe Peralta, revealed that in his time as a Santos Laguna player, he witnessed racist acts by Pumas players against his former teammates Felipe Baloy and Darwin Quintero.

As a guest on the La Cotorrisa Comedy Podcast, Oribe Peralta told how it was the most angry time on the field and explained that the reasons were due to the referee’s negligence when hearing racist insults.

“The time I’ve gotten hooked the most was because the referee didn’t even make mothers. It was against Pumas, I was in Santos and Darwin and Baloy were there. Pikolín and Verón were saying things, a lot of pend … for their color and what they I was warmed by the fact that the referee was there and did nothing “. Oribe said.

The Mexican revealed that he faced the defenders of Pumas, as Darwin Quintero and Felipe Baloy were very angry about these acts.

Likewise, Oribe made fun of Pikolín Palacios for not being ‘Very graceful’, causing laughter from the hosts, who also made jokes about it.

This chapter was not the only one that faced Oribe with the defender of Pumas, Pikolín Palacios, because in 2015, the then player of Monarcas, spat on Peralta, receiving a punishment from the Liga Mx.

