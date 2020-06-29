Life in ‘The Strong House’ is anything but quiet and proof of this is that Macarena Millán, one of the contestants who was going unnoticed in the format, is now also involved in a great controversy. A conflict that started after she complained to Labrador about not doing her cleaning tasks. « This chick is silly, » he said to Oriana Marzoli., who did not hesitate to charge against whom we believed her friend. « Now do you realize? » He replied, as Labrador compared his companion to Ned Flanders.

Oriana and Macarena in ‘La casa fuerte’

This distancing with them and also with Iván González hhas caused Macarena to join Leticia Sabater and Yola Berrocal, something that Oriana seems to have disliked. For this reason, the controversial contestant has not hesitated to take Macarena’s mattress along with his personal belongings to throw them in the middle of the field as revenge. « He goes to sleep with the girls down there because it gets out of my balls. Hala! »Marzoli stated as he threw himself onto the mattress. A gesture that obviously bothered Macarena herself and also her two new friends, who did not hesitate to defend her against the rest.

Yola to Oriana: « Are you buzzed? »

« What are you doing? Are you buzzed? There are limits in life! Are you envious? », Yola Berrocal reprimanded Oriana, to later make it clear that she is convinced that « you have a brutal lack of self-esteem (…) and people who do not reach anything like you think they are superior ». « I’m talking to the circus owner! Not the clown »Marzoli answered bluntly, while Millán preferred not to enter the game anymore and stopped the anger. At the same time, Leticia Sabater tried to reassure her, reminding her that with what she is doing « he is giving himself away in front of everyone » and asked Berrocal to « not release Macarena until the end. »

Yola Berrocal against Oriana Marzoli in ‘La casa fuerte’

The reason for the anger of Iván with Macarena

In parallel and already at the gala, the contestants analyzed the conflict; a moment that Iván González took the opportunity to justify his distance from Macarena. One of Rafa Mora’s best friends explained that after having fought with Oriana countless times to defend her, it bothered him that she did not do the same and that after seeing how Maite Galdeano charged against him without mercy, she did not hesitate just a few hours later to start dancing with the one from Pamplona, As if nothing had happened. Something that he considers a betrayal that would show him how little affection he has for him. For her part, María Jesús Ruiz joined this accusation and accused Maite of having manipulated Macarena, something that she denied. « I am manipulable zero, I go with Maite because she is a wonderful person », affirmed this, confessing that « Iván has disappointed me since the first gala. »

The disappointment of Rafa Mora

This anger evidently bothered Rafa Mora, who on set claimed to be « disappointed » with Oriana Marzoli and Iván González. « I thought it would be a really fun show where veterans would reach out to you »Mora continued explaining, further affirming that « Oriana told him outside that he would throw a cable at him. » In fact, this confrontation has caused the extronista has reconsidered aspects of his friendship with González. Are we at the end of this union due to the conflict with Macarena or will this and Iván end up uniting before the end of this edition of the reality show?