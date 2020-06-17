Fani Carbajo and Oriana Marzoli have become two of the main protagonists of ‘La casa fuerte’ in their first days of living together. Both have already starred in a great row in which both were even about to reach hands. In the middle of this great dispute, the former participant of ‘The island of temptations’ left in the air what is the true source of income for Marzoli, something that has sparked a real controversy outside the town in which the space is developed. « What do you do? What is your real job? » Carbajo asked his new enemy, a question that Marzoli preferred to avoid. but which has now been very bluntly answered by her mother.

Rafa Mora and Cristina Marzoli in ‘Sálvame’

Cristina Marzoli visited ‘Save me lemon’ this Tuesday, June 16 to clarify what are the jobs her daughter has done to maintain a high standard of living that you have today; Strongly denying that he could receive any type of economic amount through a channel other than television or thanks to his success social networks, as Carbajo could have hinted. In this way, it should be remembered that In addition to participating in Spanish reality shows (‘Gran Hermano VIP’ and ‘Survivientes’), Oriana has been part of other international venues such as ‘¿Volverías con tu ex’? and ‘Love on trial’ in Chile and has been a collaborator in national television formats such as ‘Women and Men and vice versa’. Jobs for which he obviously would have received significant financial remuneration.

Great success of Oriana on social networks

But they were not the only ones, their mother Cristina has explained that another large part of her income comes from her work on social networks. « He is about to reach two million followers (…) he works his Instagram very well, he is very professional and thanks to this he has made many promotions for which he is paid very well, « she said, making it clear that » she has a pretty good cache. » « Basically that’s what he lives on »Marzoli added, making it very clear that thanks to television and especially to his role as an influencer, he can maintain his rhythm of life; Something she is witness to is that Cristina Marzoli also explained that she has been in charge for some time in manage the finances of his daughter Oriana.

Rafa Mora clarifies the origin of everything

While Cristina defended her daughter, Gema López and Laura Fa criticized that she was not able to deny what Fani Carbajo had hinted at, while Rafa Mora recalled that the information of Fani has come from Yasmina, one of her friends and who long ago was a close friend of Marzoli. « It has been a very low blow by Fani (…) has been a person who has collected information from the last eight years of Oriana to remove the trash in the reality (…) is to be dirty and bad person « sentenced the collaborator of ‘Sálvame’ while Gema López left in the air then that if the information was from Yasmina, it could be true, something that Cristina Marzoli tried to stop » ipso facto « : »Be very careful what you are implying. What Fani is obviously looking for is to clean the image of unfaithful using Oriana because she knows it is a reality machine and comes with the intention of nagging her. «