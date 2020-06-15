The ex-participant of ‘Survivientes’ and ‘GH VIP’ Oriana Marzoli faces her third reality show in Spain and she does it while already in the true center of the hurricane. If in the first gala of ‘La casa fuerte’, this did not hesitate to star in several live fights and become one of the main stars of the night; This situation has been replicated in the first days of coexistence and is that as we could see in the second gala of the edition led by Sonsoles Ónega, it seems that the screaming, the reproaches and the teasing are going to be constant throughout its participation in the Bulldog TV and Telecinco format.

Oriana Marzoli against Fani Carbajo in ‘La casa fuerte’

He has lived one of his first discussions in the villa with Fani Carbajo, former participant of ‘The island of temptations’. A quarrel that was triggered after Marzoli decided write the name of Christofer Guzmán under the photo of a bull on a blackboard that the contestants had installed in their home. Obviously, this was a direct reference to the infidelity that the boy experienced on the part of his girlfriend in the reality show in which they made themselves known, something that Fani did not like at all, who chose to confront her in a violent discussion in The one that both were about to reach even the hands and it seems that Carbajo is fed up with being reminded of what she said was simply « disloyalty, not infidelity »:

« You scoundrel! Are you going to be messing with my boyfriend and me all your life? » Carbajo began shouting at Oriana, to later threaten her by saying that « because I am not on the street … », something that her enemy took advantage of to leave in the air if she was willing to attack her outside the contest. « Do you want to leave my boyfriend alone? What happened to you! » Carbajo continued shouting. For his part, Marzoli did not hesitate to provoke the girl and He recommended that he clean his teeth « because you have tartar ». Meanwhile, Christofer was next to his girlfriend trying to reassure her and asking them to leave that place, to prevent the anger from getting older, but Oriana was not willing to accept it. « What an aggressive polygon. How cute with the tartar in the mouth »the girl snapped, further fueling the discussion.

Oriana vs. Fani: « You are ugly »

« Say why you buy those bags, » Carbajo continued, as Christofer tried to keep his girlfriend from giving in to Marzoli’s attacks: « Your argument shows how good a person and woman you are« But the thing did not stop there and it is that just a few minutes later, both went to physical disqualifications and while Fani laughed at Oriana’s aesthetic operations, she did not hesitate to tell him that » you are ugly (…) a callus , a walking monster « and in affirming that « You did not see yourself in another situation in which Rubén gave you a fuck because you had never linked up with a baby like him ». The discussion was then closed but was analyzed by the rest of the contestants. While María Jesús Ruiz asked him not to bite and called her « clumsy » for falling for the Marzoli attacks, Maite Galdeano made it clear to him that he should accept all the controversy of his infidelity « because you have come here for that reason ».

Macarena Millán arguing with Oriana Marzoli in ‘La casa fuerte’

Oriana faces Macarena for Iván

But this was not the only discussion that has starred Marzoli in ‘The strong house’ and it is that this has also faced Macarena Millán after seeing her sitting on the thighs of Iván González, with whom he has a peculiar relationship after having sex with him shortly before the start of the reality show. « I don’t like those bullies (…) I am an old-fashioned person (…) you’re a little man and shit« Oriana reproached Iván, evidencing the jealousy I felt for Rafa Mora’s girlfriend. » You have questioned until Macarena has sat on top of me when she is the girlfriend of my best friend and you said that she is coming after me. all the time. You are a treacherous « , he replied, visibly angry with Oriana, to which he reminded him that in addition, « we are not dating. »

For her part, Macarena asked Oriana for respect so as not to cause her any kind of problem with Rafa Mora, her boyfriend; And it was then that the first one reminded her that « you have cheated on her » and made it clear that « I can’t stand dead mosquitoes like her (…) It is a release of helmets (…) and has cheated on him, one, two, three, four, five, six, seven times … Well, one more, one less. « Well, what seemed like an irreconcilable relationship could be fixed in just a few minutes and that is that during the live gala both blamed everything on Ivan, making it clear that he was the culprit for not talking about what it had been until a few hours later. « The women talked to each other (…) I sat on Ivan because there were no chairs, it bothered her and she wanted to tell me but Ivan did not leave her (…) or say anything to me« Macarena sentenced, thus defending Oriana in full direct.