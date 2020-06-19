The tension between Oriana Marzoli and Fani Carbajo only increases in ‘La casa fuerte’. The influencer has starred in countless quarrels with the former participant of ‘The island of temptations’ in which he has not hesitated to disqualify her for her physique, as she explained in the third reality show broadcast on Telecinco. « All day long he is insulting me (…) he calls me horse face (…) cellulite and fat », Carbajo affirmed, completely indignant, while Marzoli did not hesitate then to charge against her and explain the real reason why there is so much tension between the two in recent days.

Oriana Marzoli in ‘The Strong House’

« You said that I work at night (…) and that I count where I get the money I live with », Oriana affirmed, who considers that it is something without importance « that I tell you that you have cellulite compared to that you say that I am in an escort agency ». While Fani denied having used that word but acknowledged that she had asked for his forgiveness for implying that she had practiced prostitution, Leticia Sabater did not hesitate to side with Marzoli and tell what, according to her, had really happened. « Yes, you called her a prostitute and you said she charged 2,000 euros a night », stated the architect of « La Salchipapa ».

Sabater believes that « you do not remember because when you argue, the clamp goes away », but it was reaffirmed that those words had come out of Fani’s mouth, although she wanted to deny it. Jorge Javier Vázquez did not want to get too into this controversy and asked all the participants to lower the tone of the discussion. « This can’t go any higher, from now on it should go down, » said Vázquez, while on the set Oriana’s mother demanded that the organization make a public apology to Carbajo your daughter and rectify yourself as regards the accusations of being a luxury prostitute.

His mother clarifies it

Days ago, Cristina Marzoli, Oriana’s mother, has already gone to ‘Save me lemon’ to publicly clarify the work her daughter has done in order to maintain the high standard of living he has after Carbajo’s insinuations. She said that in addition to having participated in Spanish reality shows (‘Big Brother VIP’ and ‘Survivors’) and Chileans (‘Would you go back to your ex’? And ‘Love on trial’), a large part of her income she receives on social networks . « He is about to reach two million followers (…) he works his Instagram very well, he is very professional And thanks to this, she has done many promotions for which she is paid very well, « she affirmed, making it very clear that » basically that is what she lives on. « In addition, she explained that it is something that she is very clear about as she herself is in charge of managing your daughter’s income.