Orhan Pamuk (Istanbul, 1952), 2006 Nobel Prize for Literature, was writing a novel about pandemics when about the world, and about Istanbul too, where he has his home, this heinous 21st century threat was unleashed. Before the Bosporus that inhabits the best pages of the book he wrote about his city, he has seen the time of illness pass, even with the novel in his head and, now, in reality. From there he wrote an article published by Babelia in which he recounted all the historical and literary consequences of the successive pandemics. There he did not have to speak of the fear that he himself has suffered since he began to fall near him, on the sidewalk of all the houses in the world, the worst threat that mankind has suffered this century. From his working room, still confined, he spoke to EL PAÍS on FaceTime.

Question. Have you feared for your own health currently?

Answer. I have not had many health problems in my life, and those that I have contracted are typical of children, as I tell in Istanbul. In relation to the coronavirus I am afraid and I do not go out. Yes I have fear. Fear is fine. Fear causes you to obey the rules of isolation or washing your hands. I am glad to be afraid. The problem is that sometimes you cannot control it, sometimes it is too much. There are bad times when you think this is not going to go away, unlike Trump, who thinks it will go away … And that scares me. An irrational fear. I don’t generally have it, but I am afraid of death, of loneliness, of life having no meaning. This is all related to fear of death. I feel that, but it is not a very strong feeling, thank God. I don’t panic. My mind is under control … I firmly think that we should be afraid, but it should not make us irrational, we should not let fear dominate us. But we need it, we need fear. There are people who don’t care. I think all quarantines work if people are afraid. The cooperation of the people is necessary, to cooperate with the quarantine norms, whatever they may be. If people are afraid, if they believe that quarantine rules are set by someone fair and rational, quarantine works.

P. He perceives from his house two very real protagonists of his book about his city: the murmur and the air of Istanbul. As they are?

R. I guess all cities have their own sounds and smells. Every sound goes deep into the memory, but we never talk about these things. I think the writer’s task is to discover these specific sounds. In the book you mention there are examples. There are the Bosphorus ships, their wooden structures, their wheels. They have a particular sound. Each wheel has its own sound. Or the sounds of the tube … London has a different tube sound. Or buses, trucks, streets … All the sounds are different. The sounds of the announcements… In the port cities there are the sirens of the ships, which are different in each city, there are the sounds of the local ships. And it is the same with the smell. I can talk about the smell of the Bosporus when there is a south wind … You feel the humidity, you feel the smell of the sea …

P. And what are the sounds and smells of Istanbul like now, in silence?

R. They are not different, actually. Many things do not change. What is surprising here is that everything is the same, in a way, except that we are indoors. Nothing has changed. There are no earthquakes, there are no fires, but of course there are people who die in hospitals. Many ambulances, voices, sounds are also heard, as in New York or Madrid or Italy, I imagine. Every ambulance sound is different. In my city it has been as if there was a curfew, and here there are sometimes real curfews … Here, now, during the quarantine, all the space I inhabit is my space, it limits me and I limit myself to it. It is surprising, a new life. If you ask me if it’s like a prison, I would say no. It is a beautiful cage. I am in a house with 20,000 books, I can watch movies and read all the time! In this sense, I am lucky. But there are citizens who are asked to survive and sustain the economy, in the midst of the quarantine, and who ask themselves “how do I do that? My problems are limited, but this situation is full of problems …

P. In The Woman with Red Hair, he says that old stories that one reads end up happening in real life. And you were writing a novel about pests … How did you feel when your own metaphor was matched?

R. It was very profound. The first thing I felt was “OMG, I have written a book about pests during these four years and see what happens …”. But it is hard to say this when people are suffering. For my books I do a lot of research, and so you find very valuable information. I find all that valuable information now in the newspapers. All the things I imagined are now in the newspapers too! It is shocking and surprising, many ask me about this. I felt guilty for a while, because I knew this from before. I knew about the articles by Bill Gates, who estimated that a new pandemic was approaching. I was prepared for this. And although he was ready, he was not ready, and he was also surprised. I felt that the reality of my fiction was happening now, and I understood the gravity of the reality of what I was doing while the pandemic was coming, and I also believed that the urgency and harshness of the situation was such that I could not go around without feeling shame saying “I was writing that, I was writing that”. I’m embarassed to say it. I can only tell one person in literature, but to normal people who are dying, or who are afraid of dying, I cannot tell them that I thought about it all the time. I have been ashamed of the situation.

P. What has reality taught you in this regard?

R. I learn more about the situation, I learn more about fear, about my own fear. I learn more about people, whether they have viruses or not … When all this happened I was in New York, teaching my classes in Columbia, everything was fine, and suddenly panic broke out. And we returned to Turkey. In the first two weeks I felt that all the symptoms were my symptoms. Do I have the coronavirus? Some days I have suffered those concerns, to the point that sometimes I thought that this would end with us, and fear made me feel dread at the fact that I was going to leave things undone …

P. Somewhere you quote Mallarmé saying that “everything exists in the world to finish a book.” Something like this has happened to him …

R. At first, it was all in my book, and that would later go into the world, to the readers. The sequence has changed: I have written the book for four years and suddenly the book begins to pass in the world …

P. Because there is something divinatory about literature, about telling the future even when the past counts …

R. My friends now say that having written a book on pandemics for four years is prophetic. No. That happens so often that what is surprising after reading so much about ancient pests, which affect all of humanity equally, is why there are so few books on pests. The most important in this sense is Daniel Defoe’s Diary of the Year of the Plague, and I think Manzoni’s Boyfriends… But they are historical novels or fantasies, they have not been written by someone who has lived through the plague.

Is the writer’s job really to be realistic and to be a mirror or is his job to manifest the demons inside him and not be a copy of what happens and goes out in the newspapers?

P. You cite Rousseau as the creator of modernity. Suppose that this era lasts, would we be at the end of modernity? Where are we now in this global world?

R. For me Rousseau is a great thinker who has influenced me, not for his political theories, but more for his confessions and his autobiography. It’s fantastic. It amazes me and amazes me and I admire how a person like him was possible, how he overturned his personality in the modern world. I think that in the modern world the first person to read books for herself and to think for herself is Rousseau. But I am not a sociologist. For me, modernity is more a state of mind or the freedom to judge the world with your limited means. There is now a middle class guy who reads books and has the ability to see and judge through his individuality. I think that is modernity. As for the world …

P. You return from the United States, you live in Istanbul, from here you contemplate the modern world… How do you see this global crisis being faced?

R. He would propose a political solution, which is undoubtedly a utopia: a world government is necessary, capable of saying: “Close the world for two weeks.” And so all contagion would end … We are wasting time, because each country has closed when it deemed appropriate, while the virus was already in its soil, or in its air … There will be new viruses, there will be mutations, and this cannot be controlled if not there is a strong government taking care of it. In the end, it is all a consequence of air travel. And that should be controlled, there is no other way. And it will happen again, so we must organize ourselves. Sometimes I am optimistic, and I think that humanity has an intelligence to solve these problems, but other times I think that humanity has intelligence, but organizations and large units are less intelligent than humanity, and in a certain way we are dying because there is no a world government that can handle this situation.

P. Has the novel now opened to reality?

R. I ask myself all the time the eternal question of realism and allegories, after all these events. And the other question: is the writer’s task really to be realistic and to be a mirror, or is his job to manifest the demons inside him and not be a copy of what happens and comes out in the newspapers? The novel will give the answer.

P. He says of his city, at some point: “Fatigue, weakness, the human face of poverty.” How do you feel against Istanbul today?

R. Now I don’t see anyone on the street. I have lost faces. But, look, here I am. This is my table. There was a construction there, it stopped. I see many things from my window. There is a mosque, which used to be crowded on Fridays. I see the door from here. There is a sign that says “Forbidden.” I see an Istanbul without ships, without planes, and without helicopters flying. Is rare…

P. He said at first that he has been afraid …

R. At this time I learn to respect my fear. My fear has taught me to be modest, it has humbled me, it has led me to think of others, to feel solidarity, in community… A plague like this infuriates people, who express their nationalist anger. I am not like them. The spirit of solidarity is necessary. Sometimes I think I take these things so seriously that maybe I’m losing my sense of humor, and I worry. It is very difficult to keep humor, irony, many people have problems. These are also challenges for a writer.