In a new study published in Evolutionary Behavioral Sciences, 643 college students from New York State University were recruited and completed an anonymous online questionnaire about their sexual orientation, sexual history, and specific sexual behaviors, including cases of sexual infidelity.

The conclusions were that men who knowingly have sex with a woman who is already in another relationship tend to exhibit different sexual behaviors.

Propagating genes

The researchers found that 27.4% of the participants reported cheating on their partner, and 34.3% of these participants reported that the person they were cheating with was also cheating on their romantic partner. Also, 26.8% of the sample reported having been the ‘other’ man or woman.

The findings provided evidence that the men changed their sexual behaviors when they knew there was a sexual rival. Participants reported that orgasms were easier to have, more intense, and longer lasting when men knew they had sexual rivals. Men also went out of their way to satisfy their partner when they knew there was a rival, while women did not..

As the author of the study explains, Gordon G. Gallup Jr.:

Such changes in male sexual behavior are believed to represent a set of evolved strategies that work to minimize sperm competition with their engaged partner and thus increase the likelihood of conception of the rival male.

The study, like all research, includes some limitations. For example, the study did not assess the motivations to get involved in infidelity or other aspects of the relationship.

The question asked was whether the participant had sex with someone other than his partner. This leaves open a wide range of reasons and circumstances. It is also unclear whether the participants answered sexual questions about long-term lovers; It is possible that men and women may have long-term sex outside of their primary relationships (for example, friends with the right to rub).

