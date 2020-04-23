The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, postponed to 2021 due to the new coronavirus pandemic, cannot be postponed again, nor can the Paralympic Games. Who made this warning this Thursday was the President of the Organizing Committee, Yoshiro Mori, who explained that the Olympics and Paralympics, now scheduled for the summer (in the northern hemisphere) of 2021, have “no” chance of changing again of date.

“Thinking about athletes and organizational problems, it is technically difficult to postpone two years,” explained Yoshiro Mori, in an interview with the Japanese newspaper Kyodo News, revealing that this solution was on the table before Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe preferred to postpone the events for a year.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will now be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, almost a year after the dates originally planned (July 24 to August 9, 2020) due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Also according to Yoshiro Mori, the Organizing Committee wants to send a message that the Olympic Games are the light at the end of the tunnel of the crisis that the world is going through. The fight against the virus can even be incorporated into the opening and closing ceremony of both the Olympics and the Paralympics.

“If the Tokyo Games can be held it will be proof that we have managed to overcome one of the greatest disasters that humanity has ever faced. We have been given a very challenging mission,” said Yoshiro Mori, revealing that the opening and closing ceremonies are already underway. almost complete, with only one review missing.

Globally, the covid-19 pandemic has already claimed more than 181,000 deaths and infected more than 2.6 million people in 193 countries and territories across the globe. More than 593,000 patients were considered cured of the disease.

