Two months after the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee remains concerned about the covid-19 pandemic. The organization still does not know how much it will cost to postpone a year and how the Olympics will be held under new conditions, following the guidelines of social distance. For the Committee, it will be an edition of the Games that is not “conventional”.

“The Olympics that we will have in a year should not be a conventional edition, it will not be like something we have already seen,” said Toshiro Muto, CEO of the Organizing Committee, on Friday. He avoided going into details on how this edition would be carried out if the pandemic continues with many cases until 2021. The Games will be played between 23 July and 8 August.

If the demand for social distance was maintained until the Olympics, which some studies already foresee, the Committee may rethink several factors for the Games. One of them, for example, may be the Olympic Village. The venue should receive 11,000 Olympic athletes and 4,400 Paralympics in small apartments.

The natural agglomeration in athletes’ temporary residences can be a risk of contamination, as well as the travel to Tokyo itself. There are also doubts about the presence of fans in competitions.

With several questions ahead, the Committee still gathers information to make its decisions. And one of them will be about how he will spend the US $ 800 million (about R $ 4.7 billion) that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will provide to the local entity as a form of compensation for the postponement of the Games. Of this amount, US $ 150 million will go to national committees and federations.

According to estimates by the Japanese press, the extra costs of postponing the Olympics range between US $ 2 billion and US $ 6 billion (R $ 35 billion). Therefore, the general order in the Organizing Committee is to cut costs. “We are looking for (space for cutting) in every possible area. It is time to review what is really essential for the Games. What are the mandatory items? I think we are going to create a new Olympics and Paralympics, something unique for Tokyo,” he said. Muto.

When it won the right to host the Games seven years ago, Japanese officials estimated that the Olympics would cost about US $ 7 billion (R $ 41 billion). Now the forecast is to disburse US $ 12.6 billion. However, a government audit report points out that spending can double. Of this amount, US $ 5.6 billion is public money.

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

.